LoL patch 14.12 early notes: Aatrox and Naafiri changes

The newest patch 14.12 for League of Legends is quickly arriving and will introduce buffs to both Aatrox and Naafiri as they have struggled within the meta recently.

League of Legends is introducing even more changes to the MOBA in Patch 14.12. After the major patch 14.10, the devs are still looking to make further adjustments and continue balancing the game.

While patch 14.12 is still in its early stages, the devs are currently aimed at buffing Naafiri and Aatrox, with particular aims to increase the former’s play rate.

When does League Patch 14.12 go live?

League of Legends Patch 14.12 is expected to go live on June 12, 2024. Patch 14.12 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 14.12 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline approximately three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 14.12?

Aatrox and Naafiri changes

Aatrox and Naafiri are both receiving changes in Patch 14.12. Riot particularly wants Naafiri to see more play, especially in lower MMRs which she was designed for. As such, Riot is giving her some power in her passive, which should help her out.

Pulled ADC balance changes

Riot implemented a huge number of changes to ADCs in this patch, giving them a tonne of base stats across the board. However, shortly after being added, the devs pulled these changes from the patch. Whether or not this means they may come later on is yet to be seen.

League of Legends patch 14.12 early notes

Champions

Aatrox

Base Stats

Health regen growth reduced: 1.0 >>> 0.5

Armor growth increased: 4.45 >>> 4.8

E: Umbral Dash

Healing changed: 18-24% >>> 16%

Healing now scales with 0.8% bonus HP

Healing is no longer increased to 20-36% during R

R: World Ender

Bonus healing increased: 40-80% >>> 50-100% (25-45% live)

Bonus AD reduced: 20-45% >>> 20-40%

Naafiri

Passive: We Are More

Packmate’s base AD increased: 6-30 >>> 10-30

Q: Darkin Daggers

Cooldown reduced: 11-7 seconds >>> 9-7 seconds

E: Eviscerate