Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Jiaoqiu is rumored to be an upcoming playable character in Honkai Star Rail. Here’s everything we know about the unit, including their alleged abilities.

Recently, Honkai Star Rail leakers revealed several characters ahead of the game’s version 2.0 update. For example, information about Misha and Sparkle has emerged ahead of their debut on future banners.

This time, Jiaoqiu is suspected to be a Fire-type character following the Path of Nihility. If correct, Jiaoqiu will be the second Fire-type Nihility unit after only Guinaifen.

Article continues after ad

Keep reading to learn details currently available about Jiaoqiu’s kit in Honkai Star Rail.

Contents

Who is Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse Jiaqiu is rumored to be a Fire character on the Path of Nihility.

At the time of writing, Honkai Star Rail has not mentioned Jiaoqiu in its storyline. Therefore, we do not currently know the character’s backstory.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

No, Jiaoqiu does not have a release date yet. However, they are expected to arrive sometime after the version 2.0 update.

Jiaoqiu abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Jiaoqiu’s abilities have appeared on the Honkai Star Rail leaks subreddit. However, players should always take this information with a grain of salt until it’s confirmed.

Article continues after ad

Basic Attack – Applies 1 stack of “Debuff” to 1 target with X base chance for X turns. Deals Fire DMG.

Applies 1 stack of “Debuff” to 1 target with X base chance for X turns. Deals Fire DMG. Skill – Applies 2 stacks of “Debuff” on target and one on adjacent enemies.

Applies 2 stacks of “Debuff” on target and one on adjacent enemies. Ultimate – Apply 1 stack of debuff to 1 target with X base chance for X turns. Deal 1 hit of Fire DMG. Checks for the enemy with the most stacks, add debuff stack to all enemies so that they all match the enemy with the highest. Applies an aura that heals an ally by Jiaoqiu’s ATK at the beginning of the ally’s turn. Enemies will be damaged at the beginning of their turn which will stack 1 debuff. Enemies will take more damage from ultimates. If an enemy joins the field during the ultimate aura, apply the stacks of debuffs to them

As seen above, this character’s kit heavily relies on debuffing enemies. We will update this article if we learn any more details about them.

That’s everything we currently know about Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail. In the meantime, check out our other helpful guides below:

Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | How many characters are in Honkai Star Rail? | How to get Stellar Jade and Star Rail Passes in Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Fire characters | All Honkai Star Rail Physical characters | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to PS5 & PS4? | Best PC settings for Honkai Star Rail

Article continues after ad