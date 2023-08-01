Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Fu Xuan is a brand new Quantum Preservation unit that will release alongside Honkai Star Rail version 1.3. So, here’s a list of all the ascension and trace level-up materials for the character.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 is set to release two really powerful units within the game. One of them is Imbibitor Lunae, an Imaginary Destruction DPS, and the second one is Fu Xuan, a Quantum Preservation unit.

Initial leaks suggest that Fu Xuan will be exceptionally powerful and a worthy replacement for Gepard in the game. Therefore, a lot of players will be willing to roll for her upon release.

Here is a list of all the ascension and trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail.

Fu Xuan Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

There is no official information yet surrounding the ascension materials for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail. However, according to some leakers at Honey Hunter, the materials you need for Fu Xuan are Artifex’s Module, Artifex’s Cogwheel, Artifex’s Gyreheart, and Nail of the Ape.

Amongst these, Artifex’s Module and its upgrades can be farmed from Simulated Universe. Nail of the Ape is currently available within the game, but it should be once version 1.3 releases.

The ascension materials across each level have been provided in the table below:

Ascension Levels Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20 Artifex’s Module x5 4000 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 Artifex’s Module x15 8000 40 Artifex’s Cogwheel x6, Nail of the Ape x3 16000 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Artifex’s Cogwheel x9, Nail of the Ape x8 40000 60 Artifex’s Gyreheart x6, Nail of the Ape x20 80000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Artifex’s Gyreheart x9, Nail of the Ape x35 160000

These are the materials you need to level up Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail:

Artifex’s Module x20

Artifex’s Cogwheel x15

Artifex’s Gyreheart x15

Nail of the Ape x65

Fu Xuan Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Trace level-up materials you require for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail:

Endurance of Bronze x18

Artifex’s Cogwheel x56

Artifex’s Gyreheart x58

Safeguard of Amber x139

Artifex’s Module x41

Oath of Steel x69

Regret of Infinite Ochema x12

Tracks of Destiny x8

This concludes our guide for Fu Xuan ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

