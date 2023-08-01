Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan: Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Fu Xuan is a brand new Quantum Preservation unit that will release alongside Honkai Star Rail version 1.3. So, here’s a list of all the ascension and trace level-up materials for the character.
Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 is set to release two really powerful units within the game. One of them is Imbibitor Lunae, an Imaginary Destruction DPS, and the second one is Fu Xuan, a Quantum Preservation unit.
Initial leaks suggest that Fu Xuan will be exceptionally powerful and a worthy replacement for Gepard in the game. Therefore, a lot of players will be willing to roll for her upon release.
Here is a list of all the ascension and trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail.
Fu Xuan Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail
There is no official information yet surrounding the ascension materials for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail. However, according to some leakers at Honey Hunter, the materials you need for Fu Xuan are Artifex’s Module, Artifex’s Cogwheel, Artifex’s Gyreheart, and Nail of the Ape.
Amongst these, Artifex’s Module and its upgrades can be farmed from Simulated Universe. Nail of the Ape is currently available within the game, but it should be once version 1.3 releases.
The ascension materials across each level have been provided in the table below:
|Ascension Levels
|Ascension Materials
|Credits
|Ascension Rewards
|20
|Artifex’s Module x5
|4000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|30
|Artifex’s Module x15
|8000
|40
|Artifex’s Cogwheel x6, Nail of the Ape x3
|16000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|50
|Artifex’s Cogwheel x9, Nail of the Ape x8
|40000
|60
|Artifex’s Gyreheart x6, Nail of the Ape x20
|80000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|70
|Artifex’s Gyreheart x9, Nail of the Ape x35
|160000
These are the materials you need to level up Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail:
- Artifex’s Module x20
- Artifex’s Cogwheel x15
- Artifex’s Gyreheart x15
- Nail of the Ape x65
Fu Xuan Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail
The Trace level-up materials you require for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail:
- Endurance of Bronze x18
- Artifex’s Cogwheel x56
- Artifex’s Gyreheart x58
- Safeguard of Amber x139
- Artifex’s Module x41
- Oath of Steel x69
- Regret of Infinite Ochema x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
This concludes our guide for Fu Xuan ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.
