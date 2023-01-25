Wondering whether you can swim in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, our handy explainer has everything you need to know about whether this aquatic feature is present in the game.

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is absolutely brimming with content from across the Harry Potter universe. There are magical beasts, deadly spells, and iconic locations pulled directly from the series, which aim to truly capture The School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before.

One of the most exciting elements of the game is the ability to freely explore Hogwarts and the surrounding environments. Whether you’re walking through The Great Hall on foot or flying through the skies on a Thestral mount, there’s a lot of freedom when it comes to traversal.

However, many players will be wondering whether students can swim in Hogwarts Legacy. Fortunately, our hub has everything you need to know about this mechanic.

Can you swim in Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes, you can swim in Hogwarts Legacy. The developers recently confirmed this via an official Tweet, which showed how players can dive into the waters surrounding Hogwarts and go for a swim.

In the footage shown above, we get a glimpse of the swimming animations as the player passes the iconic Boathouse, which Potter fans will recognize as the place where Professor Snape met his grizzly end.

Whether players will be able to dive and explore the depths below remains to be seen, but it certainly makes for some rather unique perspectives when it comes to traveling around the castle grounds.

The developers have yet to reveal if certain mounts will also be able to swim, so we’ll likely hear more information as we get ever closer to the release date. For now, though, that’s everything we know about swimming in Hogwarts Legacy.

