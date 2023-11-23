Hogwarts Legacy: Where to get Mandrakes or grow your own

The Mandrake is the most iconic plant in the Harry Potter universe thanks to their distinctive scream that can knock you out or even kill you. In Hogwarts Legacy, they serve as a powerful combat item, so here’s everything you need to build your own arsenal in-game.

Mandrakes are quite a useful plant for players in Hogwarts Legacy as they can be utilized during combat to stun and hurt enemies. They are the perfect tool against big crowds, as they allow you some extra time to work your way through them, so it’s good to have a few in your inventory.

As well as saving you some Galleons, learning to grow Mandrakes by yourself will also help you complete some of Professor Garlick’s assignments, and unlock both Wingardium Leviosa and Flippendo spells in the game.

How to get free Mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy

The Mandrake plant grows in the Forbidden Forest, though they are not very common and players might spend way too much time wandering around searching for them.

However, three wild Mandrakes can be found in the northern section of the Forbidden Forest, near a small homestead next to a dead body lying on the floor. They regenerate, so keep a tag on the location for another time.

Where to buy Mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy

Players can buy Mandrakes from certain vendors scattered around Hogwarts Legacy and they can recognize them by the icon on the map that looks like a stack of coins. Though several vendors often sell Mandrakes, they sometimes might be out of stock.

Nonetheless, in Hogsmeade, the Dogweed and Deathcap store is the perfect spot because they always have some in stock for 500 Galleons. You can find it in the northern part of the town, across the river.

Where to buy Mandrake seeds in Hogwarts Legacy

Mandrake seeds can also be purchased from different pop-up vendors, but once again, Dogweed and Deathcap is the most reliable source to get them. Beatrice Green, the store owner, will sell each seed package for 800 Galleons.

How to grow your own Mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy

The easiest way to grow Mandrake seeds is to use your assigned pot bench in the Herbology classroom, as you won’t need to buy or craft any extra elements like potting tables.

Another option is to use the Room of Requirement, which is easier because you can get there by fast traveling.

Growing Mandrake seeds in the Room of Requirement requires these steps:

Press the RT button to use the Conjuration spell. Go into the Herbology menu. Pick any potting table (size and model) and place it wherever you like. With that set, go up to the furniture and interact with it. Out of all the seeds available, choose the Mandrake ones. Wait for 10 in-game minutes. To speed up the process, you can add fertilizer by interacting with the plater once the seeds are inside it. Collect the Mandrake plant once it grows.

Whenever you harvest the seeds, they will start growing again, so you can come back after 10-plus minutes and collect more.

That's everything you need to know about the Mandrake plant, how to get it and grow your own.

