Where to get Mallowsweet Leaves in Hogwarts Legacy

The Mallowsweet Leaves are a vital resource needed to unlock every single Merlin Trial throughout the game. Luckily for players, its not hard to get it, so here’s where you can find or buy Mallowsweet leaves in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy has a wide variety of plants available for players to give them different uses during their adventures in the Wizarding World. The Mallowsweet in particular is valuable because its leaves are the only requirement to activate the Merlin Trials.

Article continues after ad

These trials can be found in every corner of the map and there can be quite important, as the reward for getting through them is acquiring more gear slots. This is extremely handy as there are plenty of outfits hidden inside chests.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, the Mallowsweet plant can either be bought or harvested it in the Room of Requirement. So here’s what you need to know to get Mallowsweet in Hogwarts Legacy, whether it’s in its seed or grown form.

Article continues after ad

How to get free Mallowsweet leaves in Hogwarts Legacy

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

Once the Merlin Trials have been unlocked, you can get some free Mallowsweet leaves from the Herbology class. There are two spots in the greenhouse: the first one is on the floor above the main classroom and the second one in a single pot in the Chinese Chomping Cabbage room. However, it’s just a one time thing, since the leaves won’t regrow once you harvest them.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy Mallowsweet leaves in Hogwarts Legacy

The only way to buy Mallowsweet leaves in Hogwarts Legacy is to go to Hogsmeade using the West Hogsmeade Floo flame. On the western side of town, nearby Jo Pippin’s Potions store, you’ll find The Magic Neep. It’s just across the river from the main center of the village.

Article continues after ad

Talk to the man resting on the bench outside the hut, Timothy Teasdale, and he’ll offer you Mallowsweet leaves for 100 Galleons. Keep in mind that he will have a limited stock.

Where to buy Mallowsweet seeds in Hogwarts Legacy

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

While it’s easier and faster to purchase Mallowsweet leaves, it’s better for the long run – and your wallet – to grow your own.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Magic Neep also happens to have Mallowsweet seeds in stock under the Seed Packets menu. Even though they cost more (200 Gallons), you’ll end up saving money anyway because of the amount of plants you’ll be able to grow out of them.

Article continues after ad

For an extra 300 Gallons, you can also purchase fertilizer to accelerate the growing process.

How to grow Mallowsweet in Hogwarts Legacy

To grow your Mallowsweet seeds you need to head back to the Room of Requirement.

Press the RT button to use the Conjuration spell. Go into the Herbology menu. Pick any potting table (size and model) and place it wherever you like. With that set, go up to the furniture and interact with it. Out of all the seeds available, choose the Mallowsweet ones. Wait for 10 in-game minutes. You can also add fertilizer to speed up the growing time if you interact with the plater once the seeds are planted. Once they are fully grown, collect your 5 Mallowsweet leaves.

Whenever you harvest the leaves, the plant will start growing again, so you can come back after 10 more minutes and collect more.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get and grow Mallowsweet leaves to activate the Merlin Trials. For more guides about Hogwarts Legacy, check our list below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to get Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy | Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | PC requirements & specs for Hogwarts Legacy | Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck? | How to play Hogwarts Legacy early