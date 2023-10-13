Hogwarts Legacy: How to solve A Bird in the Hand quest

Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of quests for players to enjoy during their time in the Wizarding World, including the Bird in the Hand quest. If you want to build your friendship with Hufflepuff student Poppy Sweeting and protect magical creatures simultaneously, this mission is for you.

Passionate about magical creatures, Hufflepuff student Poppy Sweeting will ask for your help to fight a group of poachers who are hunting down fantastic beasts all over Hogwarts Valley. With Dorran the Centaur by your side, you’ll have to track down rare Golden Snidgets, which were considered extinct, and keep them safe.

Before we jump into that, we have a plethora of guides about fantastic creatures to accompany your adventure in the game. Be it knowing all the beasts, unlocking their mounts, or adding them to your Vivarium, we have you covered.

Without further ado, here’s how you can complete the quest A Bird in the Hand.

How to start A Bird in the Hand quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Before getting into this mission, you need to unlock all the spells available in Hogwarts Legacy and help Poppy free a dragon during the ‘Fire and Vice’ main story quest. Once that’s done, the questline for Poppy’s friendship will open up.

Once you reach the end of Poppy’s questlines, you’ll be asked to meet with her and Dorran the Centaur. When you get to the spot marked on the map, they’ll ask for your help getting inside the ruins, and for that you must first solve a puzzle.

How to solve A Bird in the Hand puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

The first thing you need to do is place the moonstone on the pedestal. This will make two symbols on the ruin entrance glow. The same symbols appear on the ground, near the two movable pillars.

Move the pillars

Here is where you must pay attention. On the ground, opposite to each pillar, you can see what seems to be bronze needles, which indicate where the pillar’s shadows are located. Using the Accio spell, you must rotate the pillars so their shadows point to the symbols matching the ones on the ruin’s entrance door.

Move the cubes

Once the door opens, keep walking until you reach a dead end with an Elemental Cube Puzzle from one of the Treasure Vaults. The first one is behind the tree, on its left side. Using Wingardium Leviosa, move it onto the platform that has a fire symbol and use a fire spell to light it up.

The other cube is up on the landing to the right. In order to reach it, you must first move the block on the left and use it to climb up onto the second level. Then, put the cube on the other platform and use the spell Glacius.

Fight the poachers

The door will open, and you and Poppy will have to battle a poacher ambush. The fight can be tough because of the big group of enemies you’ll face.

After that, you’ll be able to finally unlock the door to the Snidget Sanctuary by using Glacius again.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know to solve Hogwarts Legacy’s A Bird in the Hand quest and help Poppy Sweeting save the Golden Snidgets. Make sure you check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and guides.

