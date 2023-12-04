All Brooms in Hogwarts Legacy ranked

Flying is the ultimate traveling method in Hogwarts Legacy, as players can traverse the entire map on their broomsticks. With the game offering plenty of styles and prices for players to choose from, it can be quite a difficult decision.

Even though Quidditch is unavailable in the game, Harry Potter fans can still fulfill their fantasy of soaring through the skies on broomsticks, thanks to Hogwarts Legacy.

This magical item is the fastest way to travel through the Scottish Highlands, and while they have the same stats, they all look different. Some can be obtained for free, but the best models must be purchased with your hard-earned Galleons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, to help you pick the broom that suits your style perfectly, here are all the broomsticks available in Hogwarts Legacy, as well as where you can find them and how much they cost.

All Hogwarts Legacy Brooms ranked

There are a total of 13 brooms available throughout the game.

13. Yew Weaver Broom

Arguably, it is the most horrible-looking broom in the whole game. The Yew Weaver looks chunky, and its only flair is the corkscrew twist in the handle. While it can get the job done, it’s unlikely to be a major pick for players.

Article continues after ad

Location Description Price Spintwitches Sporting Needs store in Hogsmeade A comfortable and speedy broom with a unique woven design 600 Galleons

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

12. Wind Wisp Broom

Even though the Wind Wisp has a nice seat and a little lamp to improve vision, the broom’s handle and tail look rudimentary. Furthermore, the bristles are not trimmed, and the wood looks unfinished.

Article continues after ad

Location Description Price Spintwitches Sporting Needs store in Hogsmeade A stylish broom with a light touch – quite literally 600 Galleons

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

11. Moon Trimmer Broom

The Moon Trimmer has a simpler model than the previous ones, but it looks slightly more polished. It comes with a little lantern hanging from the handle and two pouches near the tail. These don’t increase your inventory space but give the broom a nice touch.

Article continues after ad

Location Description Price Spintwitches Sporting Needs store in Hogsmeade Finely crafted from ash, this broom is built for stability 600 Galleons

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

10. Hogwarts House Broom

This broom is perfect for those who strongly identify with their house values and want to show off their colors. The Hogwarts House broom has the player’s house emblem printed on a fabric covering the tail, alongside two ribbons hanging from both ends.

Location Description Price Spintwitches Sporting Needs store in Hogsmeade A broom enchanted to celebrate your particular Hogwarts house pride 600 Galleons

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

9. Ember Dash Broom

The best broom out of the cheapest ones you can find in Hogwarts Legacy. As the name implies, the Ember Dash has bristles imbued with embers, giving it a cool look. It also has a slight heat haze around the tail, which offers the broom great effects while flying.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Location Description Price Spintwitches Sporting Needs store in Hogsmeade The perfect broom for those with a fiery temperament 600 Galleons

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

8. Family Antique Broom

This family heirloom is definitely not worth its price. The Family Antique Broom lacks style and seems unfinished, thanks to the disheveled twigs that give the tail a wild look. However, it could be a good choice for those who want to give dark wizard vibes in the game.

Location Description Price Wandering Merchant Priya Treadwell, South Sea Bog This heirloom broom has been passed down for generations 2500 Galleons

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

7. Aeromancer Broom

The Aeromancer broom is the perfect choice for potion-brewing fans, thanks to the tiny cauldron that hangs from the handle. As the pouches from the Moon Timmer broom, the cauldron is just a cosmetic, so you won’t be able to brew anything mid-air.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Location Description Price Wandering Merchant Rohan Prakash, Poidsear Coast A smooth ride that cuts through the air like a potioneer slicing ingredients 3000 Galleons

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

6. Lickety Swift Broom

One of the brooms that looks the most comfortable. The Lickety Swift broom has a large and cushy seat for players who plan on flying for long hours. As a distinctive touch, it has a picnic basket attached to the tail, though you can’t use it to get extra inventory storage.

Article continues after ad

Location Description Price Pop Balloons challenge – Tier 2 Designed with aerodynamics in mind, this broom will make travel a breeze Free (Reward)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

5. Night Dancer Broom

A regal broom with metallic bands, a fancy blue cushion, and black trimmed bristles banded in silver. The Night Dancer looks sleek, professional, and expensive, which helps the players exude a superior vibe.

Article continues after ad

Location Description Price Pop Balloons challenge – Tier 1 A nimble broom with an impressive style Free (Reward)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

4. Silver Arrow Broom

This particular model is famous for being the fastest of its time, according to the Harry Potter lore. The long yellow bristles give it an air of refinement, but the sharp angled stick near the tail gives the Silver Arrow an edge over other brooms.

Location Description Price Arn the Goblin in Hogwarts Valley, after completing the “Carted Away” side quest Designed by the famous broom-maker Leonardo Jewkes, this broom is perfect for handling the competition 5000 Galleons

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

3. Bright Spark Broom

A fan-favorite for astronomy lovers. The Bright Spark broom has two glowing stars hanging from the top of the handle, illuminating the path and leaving a trail of golden stardust. The outstanding craftsmanship of this broom makes it unique and worth the trouble.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Location Description Price Pop Balloons challenge – Tier 4 Fly among the stars with a broom that celebrates them Free (Reward)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

2. Sky Scythe Broom

The Sky Scythe’s seat and handle are covered in intricate detailing, with red and silver grooves carved into the wood. The curves give the broom an expensive look, plus the green bristles from the tail are ideal for players who want to show off the Slytherin pride.

Location Description Price Wandering Merchant Leopolde Babcocke, Hogsmeade Valley An agile broom for the flyer who wants to look impressive when demonstrating their myriad skills 5000 Galleons

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

1. Wild Fire Broom

Though it seems like an upgrade from the Ember Dash, the Wild Fire broom is more than that. Its handle looks raw and natural thanks to the twisted wood, and the contrast with the red embers on the tail and the glowing orb at the tip gives the broom an untamed look.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Also, because the bristles from the tail are ablaze, occasionally, blue flames peek out while flying.

Location Description Price Pop Balloons challenge – Tier 3 A broom that captures an untamed nature with a little spark Free (Reward)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

How to obtain brooms in Hogwarts Legacy

To be able to fly in the game, you first need to complete the Flying Class with Madame Kogawa. It’s part of the main quest, so you can’t miss it. Once that is done, you’ll have a few options to get a hold of a broom in Hogwarts Legacy.

Complete the Pop Balloons challenges.

Buy it from the Spintwitches Sporting Needs store in Hogsmeade.

Buy it from the different Wandering Merchants you’ll meet during your adventure.

After getting your first broom, you can upgrade it to improve its speed using Imelda Reyes’ Time Trials found throughout the game.

Article continues after ad

That’s it – That’s the complete ranking for all the brooms available in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, check our guides below:

Article continues after ad

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to get Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy | Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | PC requirements & specs for Hogwarts Legacy | Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck? | How to play Hogwarts Legacy early