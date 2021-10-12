Best FOV settings for Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC

Whether you’re playing the game on PC, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One, here are the best FOV settings for Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite will include a FOV slider on consoles for the first time in the series’ history.

This will allow players to tailor the game to their liking, giving them more control over their comfort, and helping them gain an advantage when playing. Adjusting the field of view, depending on each individual player’s set-up, is especially valuable in competitive play.

Here’s everything you need to know about adjusting your Halo Infinite FOV settings on all platforms.

What is an FOV Slider?

FOV stands for ‘field of view’ and a FOV slider is an option that allows players to adjust it. This gives them more visibility of their surroundings, something that is very helpful in some games. Essentially, it lets players see more detail in their peripheral vision, making the game more like real life in terms of sight.

Increasing FOV allows players to spot enemies earlier and react to danger quicker. As you can imagine, this provides a significant advantage over players who have a limited FOV.

FOV sliders are common in high-end PC games, especially first-person shooters, but not generally included in console editions. Doing so with Halo Infinite could be game-changing for online play on consoles.

How to adjust your FOV in Halo Infinite

On each platform, be it PC or console. To adjust your FOV in Halo Infinite, follow the below instructions:

Open up ‘Settings’

Select the ‘Video’ tab

Adjust the Field of View slider to suit your preference

Best FOV settings for Halo Infinite on Xbox One

While it’s tempting to increase your FOV as much as possible, especially for those playing on large widescreen TVs, there are pros and cons to doing so. The default FOV for Halo Infinite is 78, so anything higher than this should be considered a bonus.

By increasing your FOV as far as it will go, you’ll risk causing the screen to blur as you sacrifice pixels for vision. The game will need to load more detail and too much will result in it reducing the detail.

Instead, it’s much more sensible to strike a balance. Feel free to adjust your FOV to wherever you like, but if it starts muddying up the detail on your screen, it may be worth scaling back a bit.

When playing the game on an Xbox One, we found that a FOV of 85 – 95 felt right. Any more than this made the game unplayable. The Xbox One is older hardware, so it’s understandable that its Halo Infinite FOV options are limited.

Best FOV settings for Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X|S

The Xbox Series X|S was far better. Each was able to run Halo Infinite at 100 – 110 FOV without a stutter.

Those playing with an Xbox controller need to bear in mind that as the FOV increases, targets, enemies, and other players shrink. This makes them harder to hit when firing your weapons.

This may not bother most players, especially not skilled Halo veterans, but it’s something those adjusting their FOV need to be aware of. Setting FOV between 95-105 is a safe way to increase it without your targets becoming too minuscule.

Therefore, to put it all together, find a number between 95 – 110 that works best for you on Xbox Series X|S for best results.

Best FOV for Halo Infinite on PC

When it comes to recommending a FOV range for Halo Infinite on PC, it’s much harder to gauge. This is because every PC is different, it depends on the graphics card and other factors.

Those running Halo Infinite with a NVIDIA RTX 20, or something of equal power, will likely be able to turn your FOV to the max. Although there still may be some lag or frame rate drops, so adjust the FOV it until it feels right.

Older machines may need to lower the FOV to whichever number works, but we imagine most should be able to push further than 78 if their rig can run Halo Infinite.

For PC players using a mouse and keyboard, we’d recommend adjusting your FOV to around 110, this will help make targeting enemies easier for your playstyle.

Halo Infinite will release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on December 8, 2022.