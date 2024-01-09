How to get Spy x Family crossover items in Street Fighter 6

The Spy x Family 7 & Street Fighter 6 collaboration is here, bringing new crossover items to the game, and here’s how you unlock them.

Street Fighter 6 lets players design their own Avatar character, who can be equipped with the main characters’ different fighting styles and special moves. You can use this character to complete the World Tour story mode or face other Avatars online.

The great thing about this mode is that it opens up a ton of possibilities for character customization. This is baked into the game’s monetization, with each Battle Passe containing tons of items for the Avatar character.

The most recent Street Fighter 6 event involves a crossover with the Spy x Family anime/manga franchise to celebrate its upcoming Spy x Family Code: White movie. This includes new costumes based on the characters from the series. So, learn how to earn them with our guide:

How to get the Spy x Family Titles, Stickers, & Frames in Street Fighter 6

Go to ‘News’ on the Multi Menu and select “The SPY x FAMILY Collab is here!” tab. Then, select “View Items” and “Accept”. This will unlock the following Spy x Family Titles, Stickers, and Frames in your game, which can be applied at anytime:

Hero Who Casts No Shadow

I Will Show You No Mercy!

It’s a Pweasure to Meet You

So Cool

Spy x Family Sticker 1

Spy x Family Sticker 2

Spy x Family Sticker 3

Spy x Family Sticker 4

Spy x Family Sticker 5

Spy x Family Sticker 6

Spy x Family Sticker 7

Spy x Family Sticker 8

Spy x Family Sticker 9

Spy x Family Sticker 10

Spy x Family Sticker 11

Spy x Family Anya Frame

Spy x Family Yor Frame

Spy x Family Loid Frame

The Spy x Family Titles, Stickers, and Frames will be available from January 9-31, 2024.

How to get the Spy x Family character recipes in Street Fighter 6

While Loid and Yor Forger might not be playable characters in Street Fighter 6, there are character recipes you can use to create facsimiles that you can use for the World Tour mode. You must enter these codes in the Recipe section in the Avatar creator mode.

Yor Avatar Recipe Code: SPY_SF6_YOR

SPY_SF6_YOR Loid Avatar Recipe Code: SPY_SF6_LOID

How to get the Loid & Yor Forger outfits in Street Fighter 6

The main attraction of the Spy x Family & Street Fighter 6 crossover is the Loid and Yor Forger costumes, which are restricted to the Avatar characters. The Thorn Princess Dress and Twilight’s Suit can only be purchased in the in-game Shop for 500 Drive Tickets each.

Luckily, Drive Tickets can be won by completing in-game challenges, so you won’t have to pay real money to unlock the Spy x Family outfits in Street Fighter 6.

For even more great Street Fighter 6 guides, be sure to check out some our our other content below:

