9 Best Roguelike Games to play in 2023

The world of roguelike games is vast and varied, offering a buffet of challenges and adventures for every kind of gamer. In 2023, this genre continues to thrive, pushing the boundaries of replayability and strategic depth.

From dungeon crawlers to bullet hell shooters, each game in the roguelike universe presents a unique blend of relentless challenge and exhilarating progression. These games are not just about battling hordes of enemies or navigating through treacherous labyrinths; they’re about adapting to ever-changing environments and learning from each defeat.

Article continues after ad

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a curious newcomer, our list will guide you through the best roguelike games available today.

Article continues after ad

Best Roguelike Games to Play in 2023

Returnal

Housemarque Returnal is a space-themed, bullet-hell roguelike with ever-changing alien worlds.

A fusion of roguelike mechanics with bullet-hell action, Returnal stands out with its immersive storytelling. Players step into the shoes of Selene, an astronaut marooned on an alien planet.

Each death reshapes the world, introducing new challenges and surprises. It’s not just about the combat; the narrative weaves Selene’s personal story into the gameplay, adding depth to each run.

Article continues after ad

The game‘s world is an ever-evolving labyrinth of alien horrors. Its blend of third-person shooting with roguelike elements demands strategy and quick reflexes. Returnal is a testament to the emotional depth and narrative richness possible in roguelikes.

Hades

Supergiant Games Hades provides a mythological escape from the underworld with rich narrative.

This game redefines narrative integration in roguelikes. Players control Zagreus, the son of Hades, on his quest to escape from the underworld. The game combines isometric hack-and-slash action with rich storytelling, each run adding to Zagreus’ story.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What sets Hades apart is its character development. The more you play, the more you uncover about Zagreus and his Olympian relatives. Each character is beautifully crafted, with their own backstories and motivations intertwining with the main narrative.

Dead Cells

Motion Twin / Konami Dead Cells is a Metroidvania-style roguelike with evolving combat and exploration.

Combining fast-paced action with Metroidvania elements, Dead Cells is a side-scrolling roguelike that thrives on player progression. Each run through the ever-changing castle unveils new paths and secrets, with a variety of ways to upgrade your abilities.

Article continues after ad

The game‘s combat is exhilarating, offering a satisfying blend of risk and reward. As you delve deeper, you accumulate gear and skills, but one wrong move can end it all. This balance keeps the gameplay challenging and engaging.

Article continues after ad

The Binding of Isaac Repentance

Nicalis The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is a dark-themed dungeon crawler with bizarre power-ups.

The Binding of Isaac takes players into a dark and twisted world. You navigate through randomly generated dungeons, facing bizarre enemies and collecting unique power-ups. The game is known for its grotesque themes and extensive replayability.

Article continues after ad

Each run in The Binding of Isaac is unpredictable, thanks to its myriad of item combinations and room layouts. The game challenges players to adapt their strategies on the fly, making each run a fresh experience.

The Binding of Isaac also stands out for its macabre art style and storytelling. The game weaves a tale of horror and survival, with a depth that keeps players engaged run after run.

Article continues after ad

Spelunky 2

Blitworks, Mossmouth Spelunky 2 is a treasure-hunting in procedurally generated caves with traps.

Building on its predecessor’s formula, Spelunky 2 takes players on a treacherous treasure hunt through procedurally generated caves. The sequel enhances everything from new environments to characters, ensuring a fresh experience for both new players and series veterans.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The game is notorious for its difficulty, challenging players to navigate through traps and enemies while managing resources. Each run offers new discoveries, from hidden paths to unexpected interactions between the game’s elements.

Enter the Gungeon

Dodge Roll, Mythic Entertainment Enter the Gungeon is a bullet-hell dungeon crawler with a vast arsenal.

A delightful blend of bullet hell and roguelike, Enter the Gungeon is a twin-stick shooter filled with an absurd variety of guns and items. Players navigate through dungeon floors, each packed with challenges and loot.

Article continues after ad

The game’s humor shines through its gun-themed world. From bullet-shaped enemies to guns that shoot other guns, it’s a whimsical take on the genre. This levity makes the challenging gameplay more approachable and enjoyable.

Article continues after ad

Enter the Gungeon is not just fun; it’s also deep, with layers of strategy hidden beneath its chaotic surface. The variety of weapons and synergies means there’s always something new to try, keeping each run fresh and exciting.

Risk of Rain 2

Hopoo Games Risk of Rain 2 is a 3D action roguelike with diverse biomes and loot.

Risk of Rain 2 transforms its predecessor’s 2D platforming into a fully 3D world, offering a unique blend of shooting and character development. Each run features different biomes to explore and enemies to conquer, with a diverse array of items affecting gameplay in various ways.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The game’s distinct approach to loot and character classes makes each playthrough a new experience. Its blend of action, strategy, and procedural generation makes for a captivating and replayable game.

Darkest Dungeon

Red Hook Studios Darkest Dungeon is a Gothic horror RPG focusing on psychological stresses.

Darkest Dungeon is a gothic horror take on the roguelike genre. Players manage a team of heroes, exploring dark dungeons and battling formidable foes. The game’s unique stress mechanic adds an extra layer of strategy, as heroes can succumb to mental afflictions.

The game’s art style and narrative elements create a dark and immersive atmosphere. Darkest Dungeon is as much about managing resources and psychological stresses as it is about dungeon crawling, making it a deeply strategic and engaging game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Brace Yourself Games Crypt of the NecroDancer is a Rhythm-based dungeon crawling adventure.

Crypt of the NecroDancer is a rhythm-based roguelike that blends dungeon crawling with beat-matching gameplay. Players must move and attack to the rhythm of the music, with each beat dictating the flow of combat and exploration.

The game stands out for its unique concept and catchy soundtrack. It challenges players to rethink their approach to traditional roguelike gameplay, making for an innovative and rhythmically rewarding experience.

Each game offers a distinct take on the roguelike genre, presenting a world where every run is a new adventure, and defeat is just another step towards mastery. Whether you’re looking for intense action, strategic depth, or something quirky and unconventional, the roguelike genre has something to offer every gamer in 2023.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Those were the best Roguelike games you should play in 2023. For more gaming content, check out some of our other recommendation lists below:

Games like Honkai Star Rail | Games like Stardew Valley | Best Xbox Game Pass games | Best Souls games | Best Oddworld games | Best OLED Switch games | Best survival games | Best scary Roblox horror games in 2023 | Best survival games | Best Apple Arcade games | Best mobile games | Best MMO games | Best LGBTQ+ video games | 9 best Final Fantasy games ranked | Games Like God of War