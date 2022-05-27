Risk of Rain 2 v1.2.4 patch notes: All ROR2 update changes explained

Risk of Rain 2 v1.2.4 patch notes include all the new updates and changes coming in the latest patch for the popular third-person roguelike.
Risk of Rain 2 has become one of the most popular multiplayer roguelikes on both Steam and console gaming platforms.
Since its release back in 2020, developers Hopoo Games have released steady updates to the shooter, adding tons of new content and gameplay patches.
Now, the latest patch, titled Survivors of the Void, has arrived.
Risk of Rain 2 v1.2.4 patch notes: May 27 update
Hoboo Games explained the goals of the latest patch for their hit survival game and said, “The goal of this patch is to address lower-level bugs, while also taking a look at some content changes and more long-standing bugs that have existed in RoR2.”
Here are the patch notes in full for the latest update, which is only out on PC for now:
Gameplay Changes
Void Fields
- Interactables now spawn in the stage
Artificer
- Flame Bolt damage: 220% ⇒ 280%
- Plasma Bolt damage: 220% ⇒ 280%
Captain
- Lysate Cell now increases the stocks of Captain’s first beacon
- Captain is now limited to 2 deployed beacons at a time
Newly Hatched Zoea
- Fresh new skins to help differentiate allies from enemies
Defense Nucleus
- Alpha Construct Ally Damage Bonus: +0% ⇒+300%
- Alpha Construct Ally Health Bonus: +0% ⇒ +300%
Squid Polyp
- Squid Turret Ally Base Damage: 20 ⇒ 4
- Squid Turret Ally Primary Skill Damage Coefficient: 1 ⇒ 5
- Squid Turret Allies Primary Skill Proc Coefficient: 1 ⇒ 0.1
- Squid Turret Allies Primary Skill Knockback Force: 0 ⇒ 2000
- Squid Turret Allies can now be stunned by “stunning” skills
- Squid Turret Allies can now be frozen
Blind Vermin
- Director Credits for default variant: 20 ⇒ 14
- Director Credits for snowy variant: 8 ⇒ 14
Quality of Life
- Swapping between skills on cooldown no longer resets the timer to max
- Improved some exception handling for modders
- Fixing a bug for modders where stages wouldn’t spawn monsters properly unless the deprecated DirectorCardCategorySelection field was assigned
Bug Fixes
- Fixed nodes in Distant Roost, Titanic Plains, Wetland Aspect, and Simulacrum’s Rally Point Delta
- Finally fixed Volcanic Egg desynchronizing its position
- Fixed Loader’s pylon traveling different distances depending on whether the player is a host or a client
- Fixed various typos and logbook descriptions
- Fixed various null reference exceptions
- Fixed Ben’s Raincoat, Shuriken, Oddly-Shaped Opal, Red Whip, and Unstable Tesla Coil to properly clean up their buffs when the item is removed
- Fixed Distant Roost and Wetland Aspect to properly spawn monsters and interactables from SotV
- Fixed Little Disciple becoming disabled for the remainder of the stage after the character is rooted
- Updated Safer Spaces’ cooldown to no longer round up to the nearest second
- [!!SPOILER!!] Fixed the music not progressing properly for clients during the new final boss fight
- Fixed Overheat (the debuff applied by Grandparents) to be properly marked as a debuff
- Fixed bugs with Happiest Mask and Xi Construct
- [!!SPOILER!!] Fixed a bug where the players could lose after teleporting off of the moon
- Fixed some collision on Commencement, Sundered Grove, and Sulfur Pools to prevent softlocks
- Updated Spare Drone Parts to be blacklisted for enemies
- Improved the logic for where we spawn the item from Trophy Hunter’s Tricorn to reduce the odds that the item is inaccessible
- Singularity Bands can no longer proc themselves
- Fixed issues with players desynching with cross-play enabled
- Fixed the logbook icon for Void Barnacle sometimes being pixelated
- Fixed allies sometimes displaying healthbar indicators for items they didn’t have
- Fixed Artifact of Sacrifice’s interactable credit reduction not working in Simulacrum
- Fixed Void Fiend sometimes being partially invisible
- Helfire Tincture’s self-inflicted burn will now remain non-lethal, even if upgraded by Ignition Tank
- Helfire Tincture’s burn tick damage cap now considers shields, preventing issues with the burns becoming very long
- Updated Bandit’s displays for 57 Leaf Clover, Benthic Bloom, Ocular Hud, and Focus Crystal
- Updated Railgunner’s displays for Charged Perforator and Disposable Missile Launcher
- Updated Equipment Drone’s display for Remote Caffeinator
- Updated Void Reaver’s display for the Mending elite affix
- Fixed issue where upward momentum wasn’t reset when teleporting back into bounds
- Slicing Maelstrom, Shadowfade, and Ruin skills no longer reset their stocks when assigned
- Fixed Naturopath achievement to trigger at the correct time
- Updated Strike Drone’s display for Spare Drone Parts
- Fixed bug where Recycler sometimes had difficulty targeting certain pickups
- Fixed a tree on Aphelian Sanctuary that would disappear if the LOD settings were restricted
- Fixed kick_steam and ban_steam console commands to properly find the associated account
- Fixed a bug where Egocentrism’s projectiles would collide but not destroy on terrain, causing explosion spam with Brilliant Behemoth
- Fixed vertical alignment of skills in the lobby
- Now clients in multiplayer will receive notifications for when one of their items or equipment is transformed
- We now send a pickup message when a player receives a Tonic Affliction