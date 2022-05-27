Risk of Rain 2 v1.2.4 patch notes: All ROR2 update changes explained

Risk of Rain 2 v1.2.4 patch notes include all the new updates and changes coming in the latest patch for the popular third-person roguelike.

Risk of Rain 2 has become one of the most popular multiplayer roguelikes on both Steam and console gaming platforms.

Since its release back in 2020, developers Hopoo Games have released steady updates to the shooter, adding tons of new content and gameplay patches.

Now, the latest patch, titled Survivors of the Void, has arrived.

Risk of Rain 2 v1.2.4 patch notes: May 27 update

Hoboo Games explained the goals of the latest patch for their hit survival game and said, “The goal of this patch is to address lower-level bugs, while also taking a look at some content changes and more long-standing bugs that have existed in RoR2.”

Here are the patch notes in full for the latest update, which is only out on PC for now:

Gameplay Changes

Void Fields

Interactables now spawn in the stage

Artificer

Flame Bolt damage: 220% ⇒ 280%

Plasma Bolt damage: 220% ⇒ 280%

Captain

Lysate Cell now increases the stocks of Captain’s first beacon

Captain is now limited to 2 deployed beacons at a time

Newly Hatched Zoea

Fresh new skins to help differentiate allies from enemies

Defense Nucleus

Alpha Construct Ally Damage Bonus: +0% ⇒+300%

Alpha Construct Ally Health Bonus: +0% ⇒ +300%

Squid Polyp

Squid Turret Ally Base Damage: 20 ⇒ 4

Squid Turret Ally Primary Skill Damage Coefficient: 1 ⇒ 5

Squid Turret Allies Primary Skill Proc Coefficient: 1 ⇒ 0.1

Squid Turret Allies Primary Skill Knockback Force: 0 ⇒ 2000

Squid Turret Allies can now be stunned by “stunning” skills

Squid Turret Allies can now be frozen

Blind Vermin

Director Credits for default variant: 20 ⇒ 14

Director Credits for snowy variant: 8 ⇒ 14

Quality of Life

Swapping between skills on cooldown no longer resets the timer to max

Improved some exception handling for modders

Fixing a bug for modders where stages wouldn’t spawn monsters properly unless the deprecated DirectorCardCategorySelection field was assigned

Bug Fixes