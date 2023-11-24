7 games like God of War you should play in 2023

Done exploring the lands of Midgard but can’t seem to get enough of the engaging storyline and the satisfying combat? Worry not, as we have curated a list of seven games like God of War that you can play in 2023 and beyond.

God of War took the world by storm when it was released in 2018, serving as a soft reboot of the original Greek Pantheon trilogy – and its prequels, artfully keeping the previous events as canon while also telling a new story.

The 2018 reboot revamped the combat and camera to such an extent that the new game was almost indistinguishable from the older games. Thus, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that God of War revolutionized a lot of gaming mechanics or put them in the limelight.

Black Forest Games recently revealed that they’re working on a new TMNT game drawing heavy inspiration from God of War, while Cliff Bleszinski, known for his work on Gears of War, recently revealed in a conversation with ComicBook that he is interested in a Gears of War reboot just like God of War.

These developers’ statements stand testament to the fact that God of War has left an indelible mark on the gaming landscape as a whole. That being said, let’s take a look at some games, like God of War, that you need to play.

Batman: Arkham Collection

Rocksteady Studios

You might wonder how a superhero game is even remotely similar to that of the brutal God of War game. Well, if you take into account the stoic and brooding hero defined by his fighting prowess with a knack for puzzle-solving, you definitely start noticing some similarities.

The Arkham series revolutionized combat in gaming. The little dodge indicators you see in games these days, be it Insomniac’s Spider-Man or even God of War, all take inspiration from the iconic Arkham series.

If you liked the action and story-driven gameplay of God of War, you’ll definitely like the Arkham series. While it is a stretch to mention the trilogy as a whole, you definitely won’t stop at just one once you start the first game, and the Arkham Collection offers the definitive edition of all three games in one package.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

FromSoftware

All games these days tend to have a parry button, which makes the combat feel extremely satisfying and the victory earned. God of War allows you to parry with Kratos’ shield, and as the camera slows down the moment you parry, the maneuver feels satisfying and the action elegant.

Made by the masterminds behind the Souls games, Sekiro doubles down on the parry mechanic, making it essential to learn it, or else you can’t progress in the game. This is in contrast to other games where parrying enemies gives you a bonus or allows you to stagger enemies, much like in God of War.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has probably one of the steepest learning curves. Despite being a FromSoftware title, the game doesn’t put much emphasis on the dodge mechanic and completely relies on the fast-paced parry mechanic.

Rise of Tomb Raider

Crystal Dynamics

Rise of the Tomb Raider serves as a sequel to Tomb Raider, released back in 2013. The reboot led to a whole trilogy ending Lara Croft’s saga with Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2018, ironically right when God of War started.

While Rise of the Tomb Raider’s most notable similarities to God of War lie in its third-person camera perspective and snow setting, the game has much more to offer.

Being the best game in the trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider features intriguing puzzles and semi-open world areas that can be revisited later to gain collectibles much like God of War.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and is hailed as one of the best Star Wars games to exist. That is, of course, if we don’t consider the legendary Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

The story takes place after the prequel trilogy of Star Wars as the galaxy descends further into darkness as we follow Cal Kestis five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order as he desperately tries to fight the Empire.

Fans of God of War will find much to love here, be it the linear storyline or the engaging and satisfying combat, not to mention the parry mechanic that Jedi: Survivor uses ever so beautifully. The game even features something similar to the Spartan Rage which you discover later on in the game.

Asura’s Wrath

CyberConnect2

Asura’s Wrath is a game that is often overlooked despite having some visually spectacular cutscenes, which was the goal of the developers. They curated anime-like fight sequences with literal episodes, each episode ending with credits exactly like an anime.

In contrast to other games on this list, Asura’s Wrath has more similarities to the original God of War Greek Pantheon trilogy, with high-stakes adrenaline-rushed battles and a protagonist whose resilience seems unfathomable.

Fans of Asura’s Wrath have often compared Asura to Kratos, having fictional battles and arguing about who’s stronger. No matter the contention, Asura’s Wrath is a must-play for God of War fans. While the game is almost lost with the passage of time since it was only released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, if you can get your hands on one of these consoles, definitely give this sleeper masterpiece a try.

Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch Productions

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best-looking games out there. Be it the beautiful landscapes or the engaging boss battles, Ghost of Tsushima is what one might call a moving painting, sleek yet mesmerizing.

God of War (2018) has a lot of lovable aspects to it, be it the characters, each with their own motives and beautifully voice-acted, the customizable armor, or the amazing graphics allowing you to see each strand of Kratos’ beard.

Well, if you’re done with God of War and crave more of it, then Ghost of Tsushima is the game you should go for. Sucker Punch Studios delivers with an engaging storyline, beautifully voice-acted characters, and an ending that shakes you to the core.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Ninja Theory

You know you’ve created a masterpiece when your game gets noticed by none other than God of War’s director. Hellblade: Senua’s Saga has the most similarities to the God of War series, more so than any other game on this list. Yet, this game stands on its own as a masterfully told, story-driven game.

Inspired by Norse as well as Celtic culture, Hellblade follows the story of Senua who makes her way to Helheim (Hell in Norse mythology) to rescue the soul of her dead lover from Hela (the Goddess of death).

The game deals with the loss of a loved one and how one deals with it. All in all, Hellblade is a beautiful exploration of trauma and mental health, and whether you’re a fan of God of War or not, Hellblade is a game that is definitely worth checking out if you like compelling story-driven games.

Those were seven games like God of War you should play in 2023. For more gaming content, check out some of our other recommendation lists below:

