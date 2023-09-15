Best early game weapons in Lies of P

As a Soulslike game, Lies of P has several options for those starting out on their Pinocchio-themed quest. Here are the best early weapons to use in Lies of P.

Lies of P follows the classic Souls formula in that there are weapons designed for strength, or Motivity in Lies of P, Dexterity, this time called Technique, and everything in between. At the start of the game, you’ll be given the option to follow three paths, each one corresponding to either Motivity, Technique or a balanced combination of both. Depending on the one you select, you’ll end up with stats favoring your choice and a weapon to match, a greatsword, a saber, or a rapier.

Therefore, if you choose a strength/Motivity build, you’ll spend the early hours of Lies of P using a heavy starting weapon. The good news is, you’re not locked into this choice, so if you decide to take a different route it’s easy enough to do as you can just start leveling your preferred stats – or respec them later. You’ll also have a balanced medium-weight sword you can use from the start if you want this to be your playstyle, or are undecided about if you want to go strength or dexterity.

Neowiz Games, Round 8 Studio The Rapier has some special tricks it can use.

Best weapon to use early in the game

It will be a while until you start picking up more weapons in Lies of P, but by the time you meet the traveling merchant before the first main boss, you’ll have access to all three styles of weapon, heavy, medium, and light. So you’ll be able to experiment with each and decide which one suits you best. You can then create your build around this style.

The good news is if you opt for a light or heavy build, you’ll still be able to use your medium-weight saber due to that scaling with both Motivity and Technique. While the Greatsword is an excellent choice for those who want to go with a strength/Motivity build, we believe the early hours of Lies of P benefit more from using the rapier and a dexterity/Technique build – and there’s a very good reason for this.

You see, leveling the Technique stat not only makes your rapier (and to a lesser extent, your saber) more attacks more powerful. Light weapons that benefit from this stat also stack with elemental or Advanced attacks. While Lies of P doesn’t feature magic, weapons can be infused with elemental attacks like electricity, fire, or acid. The damage these attacks do can be upgraded by leveling your Advanced stat (like Arcane in Bloodborne), but weapons like the Rapier also benefit from a higher synergy with this stat than heavier weapons, at least generally speaking.

Leveling both the Advanced and Technique stats can essentially turn Pinocchio into a rapier-wielding wizard with both stats increasing your resistance to elemental damage and the amount of damage you deal at the same time. Later, you can start infusing all sorts of weapons with elemental damage, but as far as the early hours of Lies of P go, the Rapier is the best early weapon, especially when coupled with the electric buffs you can buy from the first merchant. This is also a very reliable way to take down the first boss we might add.

