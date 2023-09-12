Lies of P is a Soulslike game, which has people wondering, does Lies of P have an easy mode difficulty setting? We’re going to answer that question for you today and explain if Pinocchio will have to forget about being a real boy and become a man.

One of the hottest talking points about Soulslike games continues to be difficulty. Are they too difficult for casual gamers? Should these games incorporate some kind of user-friendly settings to make the genre more accessible? Many argue that this would defeat the tone of the games and negate the gameplay.

As such, practically every game that identifies as a ‘Souls’ game pretty much has one standard difficulty setting. This brings us to Lies of P. Offering a fresh take on the story of Pinocchio, the humanoid is on a quest to find Gepetto and get to the bottom of the mystery behind the malfunctioning puppets.

To do this, players will have to scratch and claw through the game. If you’re struggling with the game and wondering if it has an easy mode, then let’s explain all to you right here.

Does Lies of P have difficulty settings?

Unfortunately, no, Lies of P does not have an easy mode or any sort of difficulty settings for users to tweak their experience and make it more forgiving.

Again, following in the footsteps of other games in the genre, Lies of P is tough. If you’re struggling, you’ll need to “git gud scrub.” This is the advice many hardened veterans of Souls and Soulslike games would likely offer.

However, we recommend that you utilize a useful but intangible concept – patience. You are going to die. A lot. Once you accept that, you’ve already made the game easier. Shortcuts allow you to get back to areas much quicker and Lies of P even provides handy items allowing you to preserve your Ergo should you die – which you will.

Experiment with your weapons, customize your Legion Arms, invest in more Pulse Cells wherever possible, and you should be able to perish the thought of an easy mode!

There are other burning questions about Lies of P that need answering, and we have done that down below:

