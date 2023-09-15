How to level up in Lies of P

Lies of P utilizes many of the same systems seen in other Souls games. One aspect that Lies of P incorporates is the ability to level up using Ergo. The process may not seem as straightforward as in other Souls games, so our guide should clear things up.

Whether it’s Blood Echoes, Sen, Amrita, or any other variant of Soulslike currency, they can ultimately serve one great benefit to your character – level them up. As you progress through a Souls game, unless you’re attempting a sadistic challenge, then you’ll need to level up.

Article continues after ad

In Lies of P, even though you’re Pinocchio, you’re a battle-hardened version of the historic character. As such, Pinocchio will frequently engage in punishing combat. To cope with the ever-increasing demands of Lies of P’s gameplay, leveling up is a must in the game.

Article continues after ad

Neowiz Games, Round 8 Studio

Lies of P level up guide

The only way to level up Pinocchio in Lies of P is by speaking to Sophia and exchanging the required amount of Ergo to reach the next character level.

Article continues after ad

Unlike many other Souls games, players have to go back to the game’s main hub area to level up. Whereas in other titles in the genre, you can simply level up at Bonfires and Sites of Grace, etc.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here’s a more detailed set of instructions for you to follow:

Head to your nearest Stargazer. Choose the ‘Teleport to another Stargazer’ option. Select Hotel Krat. Once you arrive, seek out Sophia who should be lingering in the lobby area – she has blue hair and a blue outfit. Talk to her and pick the choice to level up. You’ll now be taken to a screen offering multiple stats to increase. Highlight the stat you want to upgrade, press right on your controller or keyboard, and pay the outlined Ergo.

It’s that simple. While it is an inconvenience that you have to go back to Hotel Krat every time, it’s a handy home that gets you out of trouble and allows you to upgrade and customize a large volume of items that Pinocchio obtains throughout the title.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For even more guides on Lies of P, check these out below:

How long is Lies of P? Main story length & completionist run | Lies of P trophies & achievements | Does Lies of P have an easy mode? | Does Lies of P have multiplayer? | How to level up in Lies of P | What does Gold Coin Fruit do? | How to respec in Lies of P | How to get more Wishstones in Lies of P | How to summon support to fight bosses in Lies of P