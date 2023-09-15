All Lies of P Achievements & Trophies

Lies of P offers you an immense challenge if you wish to take on extraordinary foes, and tackling the achievements and trophies list is going to be no small feat. Here is every achievement and trophy in Lies of P and how to get them.

As a soulslike, players should expect there to be a great degree of difficulty in Lies of P. The world is filled with tough bosses and interesting secrets to find. Completing everything is going to be challenging task.

Therefore, for the players who are seeking to get everything they can out of this game, we’ve put together a list of every achievement and trophy you’re able to collect, depending on your platform.

How many Achievements & Trophies are in Lies of P?

There are a total of 43 achievements and trophies in Lies of P. If you’re playing on Xbox or PC and are unsure of the missing achievement, it’s because PlayStation gets an extra Platinum one for completing all the others.

Lies of P: All Achievements & Trophies

For details on every single achievement or trophy in Lies of P, here is the full list and how to complete them.

Obtain all trophies. Real boy : They all lived happily ever after: [Real boy : They all lived happily ever after] Reach the ending.

[Real boy : They all lived happily ever after] Reach the ending. Free from the puppet string: [Free from the puppet string] Reach the ending.

[Free from the puppet string] Reach the ending. Rise of P: [Rise of P] Reach the ending.

[Rise of P] Reach the ending. The First Puppet: Kill the Nameless Puppet

Kill the Nameless Puppet Strongest Normal Weapon: Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level.

Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level. Strongest Special Weapon: Strengthen a special weapon to its max level.

Strengthen a special weapon to its max level. Strongest Legion Arm: Modify a Legion Arm to its max level.

Modify a Legion Arm to its max level. Extreme Potential: Activate P-Organ to Phase 5.

Activate P-Organ to Phase 5. Pianist of Krat: Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat.

Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat. Legion Arm Collector: Collect all Legion Arms.

Collect all Legion Arms. Special Weapon Collector: Collect all special weapons.

Collect all special weapons. Normal Weapon Collector: Collect all normal weapons.

Collect all normal weapons. Golden Melody: Collect and play all records.

Collect and play all records. Learning about Emotions: Learn all gestures.

Learn all gestures. Veteran Explorer: Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards.

Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards. End of Riddles: Discover all Trinity Sanctums.

Discover all Trinity Sanctums. First Lie: Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance.

Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance. Stargazer’s Guide: Repair a Stargazer.

Repair a Stargazer. Exploring Possibilities: Try to assemble a weapon.

Try to assemble a weapon. The Ultimate Defense Technique: Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard.

Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard. Fatal Blow: Deliver a successful Fatal Attack.

Deliver a successful Fatal Attack. The Bastards and the Sweepers: Kill a Stalker.

Kill a Stalker. Parade Master: Kill the Parade Master.

Kill the Parade Master. Scrapped Watchman: Kill the Scrapped Watchman.

Kill the Scrapped Watchman. King’s Flame: Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco.

Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco. Fallen Archbishop: Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus.

Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus. The Delayed Match: Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood. King of Puppets: Kill Romeo, King of Puppets.

Kill Romeo, King of Puppets. The Champion of Evolution: Kill Champion Victor.

Kill Champion Victor. Puppet-Devouring Green Monster: Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster.

Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster. Corrupted Parade Master: Kill the Corrupted Parade Master.

Kill the Corrupted Parade Master. Revenge of Black: Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood. The Complete One: Kill Laxasia the Complete.

Kill Laxasia the Complete. The Awakened God: Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus.

Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus. Bear Gold Coin Fruit: Harvest Gold Coin Fruit.

Harvest Gold Coin Fruit. From Across the Rift: Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies.

Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies. The Story of the Prince: Find out about the last story of Venigni.

Find out about the last story of Venigni. The Story of the Refined Old Lady: Find out about the last story of Antonia.

Find out about the last story of Antonia. The Story of the One Who Dreamed: Find out about the last story of Simon Manus.

Find out about the last story of Simon Manus. The Story of One Father: Find out about the last story of Geppetto.

Find out about the last story of Geppetto. The Story of a Stranger Girl: Find out about the last story of Eugénie.

Find out about the last story of Eugénie. The Story of the Blue Butterfly: Find out about the last story of Sophia.

