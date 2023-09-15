How to respec your stat points in Lies of P

Lies of P allows players to respec to begin anew and experiment with different builds and skills. If you’re unhappy with how you’ve distributed your stats or feel you need to revise your abilities, then let’s walk through the process of respeccing in the game.

In many RPG games, especially Soulslike games, respec is extremely handy. It essentially allows you to start over from scratch with any unlocked and used skill points as well as any other gameplay feature that requires similar unlock requirements.

Lies of P certainly doesn’t shy away from the Souls genre. It evokes a sense of fear and dread that Bloodborne did and backs it up with punishing difficulty that can be associated with any other game in the genre. As such, you’ll need to keep evolving your playstyle and strategies.

On the other hand, if you feel you need a fresh start, then a respec could be the way to go.

Be warned, some spoilers are below as they are part of the process.

How to respec Level, P-Organs, and Legion Arm in Lies of P

If you want to respec any of your stat points, P-Organs, or Legion Arm in Lies of P, players need to unlock the Saintess of Mercy Statue and exchange Gold Coin Fruit.

Unlocking this statue will permanently unlock the ability to respec whenever you want. However, it will be some time until you get to make this a reality. Here’s a quick guide on the precise instructions you need to follow:

Progress through the game until you get to the game’s seventh main area. Carry on through the area until you reach the main boss room. Beat Champion Victor. You will be given a key. Backtrack slightly from the boss room to a giant room featuring a tram. There will be a locked door in here that requires a key – use your new key. Head inside and Sophia will explain the concept of the Saintess of Mercy Statue to you. You can now respec your Level, P-Organs, or Legion Arm for Gold Coin Fruit.

Be warned though, each time you respect your stat points, the subsequent cost will increase. Meaning, the more you respec your stat points, the more expensive it’s going to cost.

That’s everything you need to know about Lies of P’s respec system. For more on the game, check out some other useful guides down below:

