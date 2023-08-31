How long is Lies of P? Main story length & completionist run

As you look to conquer Krat, Lies of P will throw many obstacles and missions in your path. So, there’s a lot of gameplay to gobble up en route to Pinocchio’s end goal. To give you an idea, we’ve whipped up this quick guide detailing how long the game is – including a completionist playthrough too.

Lies of P features one of the more unique concepts in gaming in recent memory. You, Pinocchio, are a humanoid on the hunt for your father/creator – Geppetto. Only, instead of colorful cartoons and fun animations, the world you’ll become submerged in is filled with enemies around every corner trying to kill you.

Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio are delivering a fresh spin on the classic tale. Not only that but the game is set to incorporate Souls elements too. There’s a lot of gameplay projected for Lies of P, so let’s run through how long it is.

How long is Lies of P? Main campaign run

A normal run of Lies of P is expected to take players 30 hours to complete the game.

This was confirmed by the game’s director Choi Ji-Won in an interview with Prankster101. When asked about the length of the game, he said: “If you basically go through the game, it will take around 30 hours.”

So, if you’re not too fussed about collectibles or seeing absolutely everything the game has to offer, then 30 hours is pretty much the target time for you.

How long is Lies of P? Completionist run

If you’re looking for full completion of the dark, fantasy world, then Lies of P will contain around 60 hours of gameplay for you to indulge in.

Once again, Ji-Won revealed all to those concerned: “If you thoroughly check all of the contents that are hidden in the game, then it will be around 60 hours.”

This will include completing every mission, finding every collectible, and just generally perusing the world to find enemies and lore hidden in every nook and cranny.

