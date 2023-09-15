How to summon support to fight bosses in Lies of P

Lies of P unsurprisingly has a ton of tricky and testing bosses. Many of these may very well require you to call upon the help of summons to back you up. Our guide shows you how to gain this support, as well as how to obtain help more regularly.

Games that mirror the Dark Souls formula aren’t quite as cruel as they may appear. It goes without saying that bosses are one of the biggest and most anticipated events in any Soulslike game. Lies of P doesn’t disappoint in this regard and serves up some battles that will test your patience.

The question of difficulty has been raised with Lies of P too. The game’s demo has had interested buyers wondering if the title includes an easy mode. A big reason for this is the aforementioned bosses. Big, brutish, brutal foes that can end you very quickly if you’re not careful.

To make the game easier, there’s absolutely no shame in calling for help.

How to get Specter summons for Lies of P bosses

To summon an ally before facing a main story boss, Lies of P players need to approach the magical blue stand of water next to a boss room and use a Star Fragment to spawn the Specter.

A couple of things to note, firstly, not every boss in the game has this option. There are plenty of sub-bosses in Lies of P, which will unfortunately require you to go it alone.

You can’t summon a Spectre for the first main boss, the Parade Master, or the sub-boss after him – the guy dressed as a Donkey on the bridge. But you will be able to summon a Specter for the second main boss at City Hall. The game makes it clear as you get close.

Specters are helpful but don’t rely on them to win the fight. You’ll still need to do most of the heavy lifting yourself.

How to get more Star Fragments Lies of P

Star Fragments are sadly limited. Meaning, that you can only summon a Specter if you have a Star Fragment. If you don’t for whatever reason, then we’re afraid you’re in a pickle. Don’t worry though, there are several ways to get a hold of Star Fragments.

If you’re on the hunt for Star Fragments in Lies of P, then you can come across them in several ways: explore the world and find them as random loot, hope they drop after killing enemies, or buy them from Giangio.

Playing the game naturally and an element of curiosity and exploring is bound to reap a ton of Star Fragments. So make sure you’re going off the beaten path regularly.

Whereas the Giangio option is unlocked once you gain access to Hotel Krat’s Gold Coin Fruit tree. The new resource has many different uses, but it will also allow you to purchase Star Fragments. You can find the NPC opposite the tree in a small room by himself.

