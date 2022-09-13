Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, Trailer, platforms, & everything we know

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is getting a remaster on Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything we know about our next ghost hunt.

Originally released on Nintendo Wii in 2008, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is the fourth entry in the Fatal Frame / Project Zero survival horror series. The game was never released outside of Japan, so this will be the first time western players get to enjoy this frightening spookfest.

As with other entries in the series, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will be a horror game where the player dodges ghosts and keep them at bay by using a magic camera called the Obscura. It’s a scary experience, especially if you’re terrified of ghost stories.

Contents

Koei Tecmo Fatal Frame’s gameplay isn’t for those of a nervous disposition.

Does Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse have a release date?

Not yet, the remaster of Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse currently does not have a release date. However, Nintendo has confirmed the remaster will release in early 2023.

The game will be titled Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse in Europe.

What platforms will Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse be on?

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in time.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Trailer

Check out the new trailer for the Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse remaster below:

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse gameplay and setting

Without giving too much away, the story of Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse involves exploring a haunted island where a serial killer used to stalk their victims. This has led to there being an abundance of bitter spirits who have cursed the location and its inhabitants.

The player will need to explore the island, solving a mystery and putting an end to the curse, but without getting killed by the spooky spirits. Ghosts are hostile and can attack the player, however, the Camera Obscura can be used to see and battle the spirits.

For more upcoming releases, check out some more games below:The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | God of War Ragnarok | Star Wars Jedi: Survivor