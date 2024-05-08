Manor Lords roadmap: Planned updates & features

Manor Lords is far from a traditional game so it’s fair to expect a less-than-traditional roadmap for content. Despite that, we’ve compiled all the stated plans for the future of Manor Lords to give an outline of what to expect.

Manor Lords has joined 2024’s expanding roster of surprise successes alongside games like Helldivers 2, Content Warning, and Palworld. The medieval strategy and sim title exploded at launch, crashing the Steam storefront and servers.

Its player count capped out at a respectable 173,178 concurrents who are obsessed with viewing the towns and cities they’ve built from the ground level. Manor Lords has been maintaining a steady community ever since.

If you’re one of those frequent players, you might be wondering what developer Slavic Magic has in store. We’ve compiled some announcements and ironed them out into a Manor Lords roadmap.

Manor Lords roadmap

Being the work of a solo developer and a few extra contractors, Manor Lords is a little different from most games that draw the level of attention it has. This means unlike AAA and even other indie titles, it doesn’t have an official roadmap with concrete goals.

Slavic Magic is taking things with Manor Lords as they come and working on their own timeline. But they have communicated some intended changes to the game that they’re working on including.

Here is a brief Manor Lords roadmap of sorts:

Fixing bugs related to homeless settlers, which caused them to become unable to move to Burgage Plots.

Balancing Archers’ damage.

Adjustments and tune-downs to the trade oversupply mechanics to make them less harsh.

Slow down AI’s rate of claiming regions and territories.

Improve the storage and efficiency of Sawpits.

More refined factions and cultural systems.

Naval battles and cavalry.

More village mechanics, including walls, fortifications, and guns.

Variety in late-game economics

New map types

Sieges and castles

AI cities

If you’re looking for updates on Manor Lords and its planned content, we will be adding to this article as Slavic Magic outlines more planned content. Of course, if you want your town to survive until these updates, you might want to learn more about the game’s difficulty settings or how to get through your first winter.