Verina in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Wondering about whether to pull Verina on the standard banner in Wuthering Waves? Here is what you need to know about her.

Many gacha fans are anticipating the release of Wuthering Waves to see how it fares against huge names such as Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Like its competitors, Wuthering Waves has a large character roster to pull from on banners.

Verina is one of several permanent and guaranteed 5-star units on the standard banner. However, you may be stuck on deciding which character to pick.

If you’re considering choosing Verina, keep reading for everything you need to know about her.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Considering Verina is a standard banner unit, she will be released alongside the game’s launch on May 22, 2024.

Who is Verina in Wuthering Waves?

Verina is a botanist who hails from the New Federation nation on Solaris-3. She was previously a member of the New Federation’s Pioneer Association expedition team.

Article continues after ad

Verina Element in Wuthering Waves

Verina is a 5-star Spectro Congenital Resonator in Wuthering Waves. She is highly capable of healing the party and buffing their abilities.

Verina weapon in Wuthering Waves

Verina is a Rectifier user in Wuthering Waves. She is arguably one of the best characters in the game for her healing ability and buffs, which are incredibly useful in any boss fights you are struggling with.

Article continues after ad

Verina Wuthering Waves gameplay

Verina’s Gameplay Showcase captivated viewers with her improved design. Fans even compared her to Genshin Impact’s Nahida, the game’s Dendro Archon. If you’re wanting to watch Verina’s Gameplay Showcase, you can check out the video below: