xQc’s return to GTA RP goes hilariously wrong almost immediately

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel returned to GTA RP after claiming he was ready to move on, but rust got the better of him when his amazing getaway went hilariously wrong and ended with an explosion.

xQc’s love-hate relationship with GTA RP appeared to be over once and for all after announcing he was “ready to move on” following a break due to feeling “burnt out.”

But he was back on within a week and getting up to his usual shenanigans.

However, it seems like he’s a little bit rusty after an intense getaway on his criminal character, Jean-Paul, went hilariously wrong and ended in an explosion.

Looking for things to do to have some fun, xQc pulled a gun on a police officer at a petrol station and stole his car.

“I only want the car because I want to drive it,” he said. “It’s my dream car. I’m sorry it had to go down this way.”

Then, he put the pedal to the metal and sped off into the night. But after traversing a couple of blocks, barely missing a few streetlights, vehicles, and pedestrians along the way, his poor driving skills eventually got the better of him.

He clipped an oncoming vehicle in the opposite lane, which sent him spiraling into a gas pump at another petrol station. And boom, the car burst into flames.

He stared at the screen grinning widely while trying to process what happened.

Eventually, the police rocked up and identified his charred corpse along with what remained of the car.

They called EMS to resuscitate him, and he was back on his own two feet in no time, although he was under arrest.

He ended his stream shortly after, insisting he wasn’t “malding” about the hilarious mishap. Instead, he claimed to have “lost interest” in playing again and found it “boring.”

So, perhaps he won’t be returning anytime soon.