xQc hits back at claims he should be banned from NoPixel GTA RP again

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel hit back at viewers who claimed he should be banned from NoPixel’s GTA RP server once again for the language he used towards the server’s police.

GTA RP and the NoPixel server has, once again, been booming in popularity on Twitch after the server’s 3.0 update dropped in early 2021.

As a result, plenty of streamers have hopped onto the server, but xQc’s presence has caused the most controversy. The former Overwatch pro has been banned a handful of terms, including what seemed to be a permanent suspension, but he’s managed to return.

Advertisement

Since returning, the Canadian has stayed out of trouble and even suggested that he might cut back on streaming GTA RP altogether, opting to play off-stream. However, he landed himself in hot water with some viewers during his July 23 stream.

During the stream, xQc found himself in police custody after failing to escape the cops during a bank heist. As he disagreed with the charges being put on him, he called one of the cops a “bitch” which caused a stir with fellow roleplayers and his viewers.

Some viewers suggested that he should be banned for what he said and how he acted, but xQc disagreed entirely. “Lucky you’re not banned? What do you mean banned, for saying bitch? Dude, the cops call me a bunch of names all the time though,” Lengyel said.

Advertisement

“When I do dumb s**t and I’m being annoying to them, they call me a bunch of stupid ass names because I’m being a dumbass and they’re calling me out for it. That’s fine! If you act like a bitch, I say hey man, you’re being kind of a bitch. I don’t understand the problem with it.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Canadian streamer then turned a somewhat serious moment on its head as he ran into another conversation just as someone else used the word bitch, so he dropped to the floor and pretended to faint.

Advertisement

While some viewers might want him to be banned, it’s unlikely that’ll happen for this exchange.