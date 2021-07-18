xQc reveals why he won’t stream GTA RP but will still play on NoPixel server

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has revealed that he may cut back on streaming GTA RP but he will stick around the NoPixel server for the meantime.

xQc’s foray into the world of GTA RP has been an entertaining, yet controversial one. The Canadian has received several bans from the popular NoPixel server but has returned on several different occasions, bringing thousands of viewers with him.

His characters have brought incredible highlights to viewers, and he’s even won over some hardcore roleplayers who were skeptical about him joining the server at first, and even more so after his repeated bans.

While other variety streamers have ditched the game and found something new to play, he’s carried on his journey to becoming one of the server’s top criminals. However, it seems like he’ll be continuing his hijinx off stream in the future.

On July 18, some viewers shared messages that the former Overwatch pro had posted in his own chat, claiming he was sticking with GTA RP but wouldn’t stream it, adding that he’s frustrated with progression for criminals currently.

“RP crim progression is completely ruined (imo) nothing to look forward to right now, old things don’t work anymore,” xQc said. “Imma play GTA mostly off-stream now.”

He also aired complaints about changes to the way criminals hit banks, adding that many have practiced away from roleplay, whereas others have spent the time to do so in RP. “No one cares anymore. So blatant,” he added.

Lengyel isn’t the only one to share these types of thoughts recently either. Sykkuno noted that while GTA RP has been super fun for him, he is frustrated by the lack of progression, and excitement for some jobs has disappeared.

While he may say he’s playing off-stream, xQc has changed his mind on similar things with GTA, like bringing his criminal character back when he said he was going to stick to his cop. So, we’ll have to wait and see if he holds true this time.