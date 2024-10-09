xQc calls out “insane” stream sniper going 140kmh to record him driving Lamborghini

Streaming star xQc called out a stream sniper’s dangerous behavior on the road while he was taking his Lamborghini out for a drive.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of the internet’s top streamers, boasting a combined 12.8M followers across both Twitch and Kick.

Thanks to his status as an online superstar, xQc has also been able to rack up a considerable income, famously snagging a $100M deal with Kick back in 2023.

He’s got money to blow, and has spent some dough on supercars like a McLaren and a Lamborghini, the latter of which he took out on a ride in an October 2024 live stream with his girlfriend, fellow streamer Aikobliss.

xQc xQc bought a luxurious $320,000 McLaren in 2021.

To make sure he was being safe, xQc let Aikobliss take charge of streaming as he drove — and that’s when he noticed another driver breaking the speed limit to catch up to him.

“This guy is going like 140,” he said. “This guy’s filming me and sh*t. What a weirdo.”

“He is!” Aikobliss confirmed after looking through the vehicle’s rear window.

“This guy f*ckin’ went to 140 to pull out his phone and start recording me,” xQc continued. “That’s insane.”

As soon as he said this, viewers could clearly make out the driver pulling up beside xQc’s car with his phone out, clearly taking a photo or video of the streamer.

Fans seemed largely sympathetic toward xQc after a clip from his broadcast went viral across social media thanks to the streamer’s diligence in paying attention to the road.

“Finally, someone ACTUALLY paying attention to the road while they drive,” one fan said on Reddit.

“xQc is experiencing the next level of stalkerism,” another sympathized on Twitter/X.

“Typical fan behavior,” another said. “This is why we can’t have nice things.”

Platforms like Twitch have remained fairly strict in its enforcement of rules during broadcasts where streamers are driving. Twitch in particular has banned a fair number of streamers for looking at their chat while driving, as seen when they banned Knut for the same offense in January 2024.

Luckily, xQc kept his eyes on the road — but we can’t say the same for the stream sniper who sped up to catch him.