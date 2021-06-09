xQc claims new public GTA RP lobby is "way more fun" than original NoPixel server - Dexerto

After copping a permanent ban in the main NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has taken to a newly established public server and now argues he’s having “more fun” than ever before.

Twitch star xQc has certainly had a turbulent time in the GTA RP scene. Multiple temporary bans eventually resulted in a permanent block from the NoPixel 3.0 server. In the following week’s he was awaiting a new public server to come online – one that he won’t ever be banned from.

With this new server now available, the popular streamer is having a blast. Without the “pressures” of the old RP server, he’s free to relax and enjoy his time.

In fact, he lashed out at any opposers to his new GTA home during a recent broadcast, slamming anyone who was trying to “gatekeep” others from RP fun.

“Here’s my take… I think the second server is way funner, a crazy amount of fun,” xQc said on Twitch. “I really don’t give a f*** what people think.”

With anyone able to sign up and join the server, it’s far more accessible than the stricter go-to NoPixel option. Players don’t have to abide by the rules quite as tightly here as they do in the original server.

Naturally, this comes with its fair share of critics questioning whether it provides an authentic RP experience. “A lot of people are being gatekeepers,” he acknowledged. “They want to be like ‘ah dude, it’s not real RP, it’s just sh** lore, people are gonna move on,’ but I don’t want people to care so much.”

At the end of the day, xQc appears to be enjoying his time far more on this new server. Without any stringent rules or hefty punishments to consider, it serves as his ultimate GTA RP playground. At least, for now.

Well aware the novelty of this new server might wear off, xQc wants to just “enjoy it for what it is now. Sooner or later, we won’t have it for what it is now,” he said. “It’s gonna reshape and be different. But as long as I’m having fun with it, that’s all I give a f*** about.”

While thousands of players are trying to get into the new public server already, you can join the list and enter the RP fun alongside xQc right here.