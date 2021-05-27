xQc blames his Twitch fame for constant GTA RP bans: "There's just so much pressure" - Dexerto

Following his fourth and final ban from popular GTA RP server NoPixel 3.0, star streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has pointed the finger at his Twitch fame, claiming the “pressure to perform” was too much for him while roleplaying.

xQc’s rollercoaster GTA RP ride came to an apparent end earlier this week, when the Twitch star was permanently barred from the NoPixel 3.0 server.

For many, it came as no surprise.

The French-Canadian found himself right at the heart of basically every slice of drama on the GTA server since he joined in early February. He copped four bans ⁠(five now, if we include May 22’s permanent suspension) and often found himself at odds with server mods and players alike.

There were standout moments, like the “Rainbow Road” heists and the star’s cop character, but mostly he was just a major NoPixel nuisance.

While xQc has since apologized for his actions, it looks like he’s not totally ready to shoulder all the blame; according to the Twitch star, there’s one big reason he wreaked so much havoc on the NoPixel server — his massive following.

xQc pointed the finger at his huge Twitch following ⁠— a legion of 5.7m fans ⁠— as the biggest reason why many of his role-playing runs went off the deep end.

It wasn’t so much anything his viewers did specifically, he explained during his May 27 stream. Instead, the Twitch superstar claims he felt “pressured” to put on a show for all of his fans tuning in, rather than just enjoying the role-playing aspect of the server “like he should have.”

“It’s odd… I just felt so much pressure,” he said.

“Every time I read chat, and I was doing something they didn’t like, it was just hatred, hatred, hatred, it just doesn’t stop. I don’t find chat bad, but when I was interacting with other players [on the server] the pressure would just be so huge.”

“Fans, players. When I play… the game would slowly become unbearable. At times it felt like, I can’t breathe. I can’t do nothing at all. I literally cannot breathe.”

On top of that, the French-Canadian continued, he struggled to come to terms with GTA players on the NoPixel 3.0 server who would only interact with him to boost their own standings, or get in on the popular “X” storylines.

On that, he said: “Some people do try to maximize what they got out of interactions [with me]. It’s kind of really f*cking annoying, to be honest. You wish you wouldn’t have that, on a roleplay server, but can you really blame people dude?”

Whether the pressure of xQc’s massive Twitch following got to him or not, the star has accepted that he “needs to do better” after the NoPixel debacle.

“I should have been banned a long time ago. It’s why I’m not even mad because it’s just the reality. Out-of-character malding and sh*t is not right,” the streamer said after the permanent suspension was handed down.

He will miss it all though: “I f**king love roleplay, and honestly, I’m going to miss it a lot. But it is what it is, and let’s f**king move on. Things happen, I guess.”