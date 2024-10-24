VTuber Nyanners banned on Twitch while playing butt slapping simulator

Popular VTuber Nyanners was banned on Twitch while playing a game where the objective is to slap a gluteus maximus.

Pink-haired Vtuber Nyanners has been one of the biggest VTubers on the platform with over one million followers to her name, but on October 24, she was hit with a sudden ban on Twitch.

Although the reason for the ban isn’t known just yet, it appears to be connected to a game she was playing on stream: Amarillo’s Butt Slapper.

Article continues after ad

According to its Steam description, the game lets players “fulfill their slappiest fantasies of butting. Tap that gluteus maximus all day with this incredible simulator.”

Shortly after Nyanners’ ban, the game’s creator, Amarillo, posted to X and took responsibility for apparently getting the Vtuber suspended.

“Nyanners will forever be remembered as the one who slapped the hardest,” they said. “I did this to you. I’m sorry!”

In screenshots, Amarillo included one of Nyanners’ Twitch VODs titled: “I found the best clicker game on Steam.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The developer also vowed to do right by the Vtuber feeling guilty for the suspension, which they felt was their fault.

“If you’re reading this by any chance, I’ll do anything in my power to make it up. I know it’s not much, but you have my gratitude for playing my dumb game.”

However, Nyanners wasn’t having any of it and told the game dev not to worry about the situation. Instead, she thanked them for creating the title and giving her so much joy.

Article continues after ad

“Thank you so much for making a game that gave me literal hours of hearty laughs and carpal tunnel,” she replied.

Twitch’s Community Guidelines state that certain games may be restricted due to the content. “If the game is unrated by the ESRB and a wholly-comparable rated title cannot be found, the moderation team determines whether the game violates our Community Guidelines. Titles may be restricted if they are sufficiently extreme by a single element of the game.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nyanners hasn’t revealed how long she will be banned for, but the suspension doesn’t appear to be permanent. Upon visiting the Vtuber‘s channel, users are greeted with a message that reads, “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”