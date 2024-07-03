GTA Online players concerned for GTA 6 over new paid feature

GTA Online players have voiced their concerns about GTA 6 after Rockstar added a feature behind the GTA+ paywall that they believe should be available for everyone.

Over the last few years, as Rockstar Games has been working on GTA 6, there have been a few things added to GTA Online that players have claimed are backported or being used as tests ahead of the new game.

This has come to the forefront again in the Bottom Dollar Bounties update, as players are convinced that a few cars, and even the necklace from the first GTA 6 trailer, which have appeared in GTA Online will appear in the future game too.

On top of that, the new update has added a new feature for GTA+ subscribers where they can claim business earnings, as well as request ammo and Vinewood Club Cars from their phones. This new feature has annoyed non-subscribers as they believe the abilities – especially claiming business earnings – should be available for everyone.

“Since day 1 there were already concerns GTA+ would start locking out genuinely good features from non-subscribing players. The car dealership and s*it was already stretching it, but now including a QoL update behind a f**king paywall? That’s genuinely sad and makes me a lot more concerned over GTA 6 Online,” said one.

“Man, they’re gonna have a field day locking s*it up behind GTA+ on VI Online,” another said. “Why are they locking key features to the game behind a subscription paywall. Things like this are why my hope for GTA 6 is slowly starting to dwindle,” commented another.

Other players believe that GTA 6’s Online could end up being a situation where “you get almost nothing without GTA+” and it’ll be hard to play without spending money.

It is somewhat reminiscent of the early days of GTA Online where grinding for cash was tough and micro-transactions for Shark Cards gave players a leg up.

Shark Cards, though, didn’t take away anything from players who wouldn’t stick their hands in their pockets. So, Rockstar may have to re-evaluate things.