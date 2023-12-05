GTA 6: Where is Vice City and what city is it based on?

Grand Theft Auto 6, also known as GTA 6 has finally been announced, and this time players are going to none other than Vice City. As such, here is a guide on where Vice City is located and which actual city it is based on.

GTA 6 has been at the forefront of discussion at least for the past five years. Players have been asking questions about the game for a long time now and thanks to a multitude of fake leaks, the hype for the game kept growing.

However, on December 4, 2023, history was made as Rockstar officially released the first trailer for GTA 6. In the trailer, as well as in the press release, Rockstar Games confirmed that players will be going to Vice City in the upcoming GTA title.

Therefore, here is what we know about Vice City and the original city from which it has been inspired.

Rockstar Vice City in GTA 6 is based on Miami

Where is Vice City in GTA 6 and what is it inspired from?

Vice City within GTA 6 is located in the state of Leonida. As it happens, Leonida has been inspired by Florida which is located in the United States of America. As for Vice City, it is inspired by the City of Miami which also happens to be located in Florida.

In the trailer, Vice City was showcased as an over-the-top place that is filled with a multitude of means for recreation. Naturally, being a GTA game, there is a certain sense of lawlessness in the entire setting. However, there is no doubt, that the original Miami is definitely one of the most vibrant cities in not just the United States of America, but the entire world.

Additionally, Rockstar Games has confirmed that players will get to experience a strong-driven and open-world game. This solidifies the idea that Vice City will be massive and players will have several options to not just enjoy the game, but get lost within it.

This is all you need to know about Vice City in GTA 6. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out our GTA 6 coverage at Dexerto.

