What is JP in GTA Online? How to earn & get Job Points

Are you new to GTA Online or just never really explored JP and its principles? Well don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’re going to run through JP, how to earn it, and its overall purpose.

Grand Theft Auto V’s online component has been so ginormous and successful that it’s sometimes easy to forget just how much content the game has. GTA Online has become something so big that even Rockstar probably couldn’t have envisaged.

The game’s continued success has resulted in The Contract DLC, and the Expanded and Enhanced edition will ensure the game sees life on a third generation of consoles. GTA Online is a big part of this and many players love to soak up all the different aspects of its online gameplay.

One simple mechanic is the game’s JP system. It becomes an important factor for players that do online jobs and like to compete in playlists. So let’s run through what JP is in GTA Online and how to earn it.

What is JP in GTA Online?

JP stands for Job Points. Rockstar’s GTA Online has a ton of different job opportunities for players to do, and they range from a variety of different races to all-out deathmatches to fun recreational activities like Golf.

How do you earn JP in GTA Online?

Job Points are assigned to players depending on their finishing position in playlists featuring jobs. Or if you’re doing a Heist or something more mission-based, then JP will be handed out based on the successful completion of objectives.

For instance, if the player was taking part in a race or deathmatch event, this is how JP is distributed to all involved:

1st place: 15 JP

15 JP 2nd place: 12 JP

12 JP 3rd place: 10 JP

10 JP 4th place: 8 JP

8 JP 5th place: 7 JP

You can find your ongoing total displayed next to your username. But, if you leave the server, move to another lobby, etc, then your JP counter will reset to 0 and you will start over.

What does JP do in GTA Online?

Now that you know how to accumulate JP, what do you actually do with it? Basically, as we mentioned earlier, in a GTA Online session, the amount of JP you have earned will be totaled and displayed next your online ID.

By earning the most from jobs, you can put yourself in a position to settle any tied votes on the job selection screen. This can potentially give you an advantage and help you pick the job that you want to do!

