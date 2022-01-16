GTA 5 next-gen update set for more delays after “complicated” development

Grand Theft Auto 5 is due for a next-gen upgrade in March, but rumors of troubled development behind the scenes could mean further delays for a PS5 and Xbox Series S | X debut.

Rockstar Games announced their ‘Expanded and Enhanced’ edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 all the way back in June 2020. However, the road to a release date hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Touted to debut in November 2021, Rockstar’s next-gen iteration of the record-breaking title could be facing further delays ahead of its current March release window.

GTA 5 faces a “great chance” of April delay

Originally reported by dataminer @Matheusbr9895_, the GTA 5 ‘Expanded and Enhanced’ edition is allegedly facing a delay to April/May as a result of troubled development.

Expanded upon by ResetEra user nolifebr, the “original plan” for GTA 5 was to upgrade “the last-gen versions with patches.”

“The development was complicated” for Rockstar Games, as their efforts were focused on preparing “amazing things” for GTA Online, according to the claims. “With the growth and evolution of GTA Online, it needs to have an engine that can withstand the precision and constant growth ahead,” they added in regards to the next-gen necessities of GTA 5.

· Eu recebi algumas informações Recentemente referente ao título: Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded And Enhanced. · O desenvolvimento foi complicado. No momento segue sendo em março, Mas há grandes chances que seja adiado para Abril/Maio. · Um Artigo R* chegando em breve. — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) January 15, 2022

Details are still worrying limited on exactly what the ‘Expanded and Enhanced’ edition promises, outside of fidelity and performance upgrades. In the build-up to its eventual release, Rockstar Games have finally added meaningful story content to GTA Online in the form of ‘The Contract’ DLC.

Calls for GTA 6 are still incredibly intense, but can GTA 5 retain staying power till it arrives? We’ll have to wait and see.