GTA 5 next-gen update set for more delays after “complicated” development

Published: 16/Jan/2022 11:47

by Sam Comrie
An image of GTA 5 cover art next to Michael De Santa from GTA 5.
GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 is due for a next-gen upgrade in March, but rumors of troubled development behind the scenes could mean further delays for a PS5 and Xbox Series S | X debut. 

Rockstar Games announced their ‘Expanded and Enhanced’ edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 all the way back in June 2020. However, the road to a release date hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Touted to debut in November 2021, Rockstar’s next-gen iteration of the record-breaking title could be facing further delays ahead of its current March release window.

Rockstar Games
GTA 5 has sold over 130 million copies since it was released in 2013.

GTA 5 faces a “great chance” of April delay

Originally reported by dataminer @Matheusbr9895_, the GTA 5 ‘Expanded and Enhanced’ edition is allegedly facing a delay to April/May as a result of troubled development.

Expanded upon by ResetEra user nolifebr, the “original plan” for GTA 5 was to upgrade “the last-gen versions with patches.”

“The development was complicated” for Rockstar Games, as their efforts were focused on preparing “amazing things” for GTA Online, according to the claims. “With the growth and evolution of GTA Online, it needs to have an engine that can withstand the precision and constant growth ahead,” they added in regards to the next-gen necessities of GTA 5.

Details are still worrying limited on exactly what the ‘Expanded and Enhanced’ edition promises, outside of fidelity and performance upgrades. In the build-up to its eventual release, Rockstar Games have finally added meaningful story content to GTA Online in the form of ‘The Contract’ DLC.

Calls for GTA 6 are still incredibly intense, but can GTA 5 retain staying power till it arrives? We’ll have to wait and see.

