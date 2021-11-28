Valkyrae explains why GTA RP character ‘reset’ has renewed her interest in game

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter explained why making a new character on the GTA RP NoPixel server is a good thing for her, and it has seemingly renewed her interest in the game.

Valkyrae first joined the GTA RP NoPixel server back in March 2021. Since then, she’s had some ups and downs in her time on the server. It almost drove her to quit, but she stuck it out.

On November 12, she opened up more about her struggles with roleplaying on the server, claiming it makes her feel “uncomfortable.”

But just when it seemed like Rae’s interest in the game was fading again, she came up with the perfect solution. She decided to freshen things up by making a new character, and she explained why it’s a good thing.

First, Rae told fans that making a new character will open the door to new relationships and opportunities.

“Since I’m starting a new character, I might make some new friends,” she said. “I won’t be part of or acquainted with Chang Gang anymore. Maybe I’ll make friends with people that are rivals with Chang Gang. Who knows?

“I feel like it was kind of too easy with Chang Gang. It was too easy because they have all the connections, they have all the money, and they have all the guns.”

For that reason, she decided it was time to step into someone else’s shoes and walk a different path this time around. “[It’s time to turn] a new leaf,” she added.

In turn, it’s renewed her interest in the game.

It seems like it’s only a matter of time before we see Rae’s new character team up with Sykkuno’s character, Yuno Sykk.

She admitted he has a knack for making her feel comfortable in games. So, perhaps he’ll convince her to stick around.