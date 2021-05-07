Valkyrae admits she's glad she stuck with GTA RP despite toxic chat drama - Dexerto

Rachael ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has become one of Los Santos’ most famous faces on the GTA RP NoPixel server, and despite some initial reservations, she’s admitted that she’s loving the game.

As the GTA RP phenomenon continues to snowball out of control, 100 Thieves’ Valkyrae has been spending a lot more time on the server.

Known by ‘Ray Mond,’ the infamous criminal with a habit of punching people, she’s inspired the likes of DisguisedToast and Corpse Husband to join the NoPixel server.

For a while, though, Rae was considering dropping off of the server. It turns out that she’s pretty thankful she didn’t.

Valkyrae: “The No Pixel server is great”

The queen of crime admitted that she was considering leaving Los Santos in the dust due to “bad vibes” from her chat every time she took to the city’s streets.

After her spontaneous Vegas trip, though, Rae has been streaming the game constantly and really seems to be having a lot of fun with it.

Taking to Twitter, she’s opened up on her feelings towards the Rockstar title, stating: “I love Grand Theft Auto RP.”

She added: “So glad I gave it multiple chances after being too overwhelmed by the learning curve. The No Pixel server is great.”

Fans have also been enjoying watching Ray Mond’s exploits, especially since all of the Amigops crew have finally made it into the game.

Rae’s done everything from robbing houses to being a backup dancer at a local concert. Her journey has been a lot of fun to watch so far, and it’ll be interesting to see where she chooses to go next.

At the moment, she’s streaming GTA RP at 5 PM PST/8 PM EST/1 AM BST every evening, so if you’re hoping to catch a slice of Ray Mond and the gang’s GTA exploits, make sure you’re tuned it.