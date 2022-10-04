Rockstar insider reveals dates for rumored GTA 6 announcement in GTA Online

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected]

A well-known insider at Rockstar Games has revealed when GTA Online will begin a campaign that is rumored result in GTA 6 finally being announced.

It’s been a hectic few weeks for Rockstar Games with developmental footage of GTA 6 being leaked by a hacker and the company forced to take action.

The hack couldn’t have come at a worse time either as Tez2 has claimed that a mystery involving a suspicious screenshot of GTA 6 from GTA Trilogy would finally be solved in October leading up to a possible reveal.

In a series of post on GTAForums, Tez2 delved deeper into Rockstar’s plans and whether or not GTA 6 will actually be officially announced as part of the event.

Insider reveals possible GTA 6 announcement timeline

According to Tez2, in October, UFOs will begin to appear in GTA Online as part of a Halloween event that will lead up a possible GTA 6 hint or reveal.

The insider claims that the event will begin on Saturday, October 15 and will feature 17 “stages” of UFO sightseeing with the last one being on Halloween.

“The Fort Zancudo UFO, unlike the normal UFO model, will appear on Sunday, 23 October 2022,” he revealed.

However, Tez2 also clarified that the GTA 6 tease is speculation and it’s based on the mysterious image found in San Andreas’ Lil’ Probe’Inn.

Back in 2021, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition players unearthed a major GTA 6 tease when they noticed a new photo in the Lil’ Probe’Inn alongside images from Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5.

The photo featured a house not found in an existing Rockstar title and a UFO off in the distance. Players were able to determine that the photo appeared to be from Miami, or, as it’s known in the GTA world, Vice City.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 could be finally announced this month.

“Of course, now that Rockstar experienced a security breach, plans definitely changed. We don’t know whether that means a much sooner proper reveal or if the breach resulted in delaying the reveal,” he commented.

While we don’t know for certain if GTA 6 will be revealed as part of the event, Tez2 does have a good track record, having accurately reported that Rockstar canceled remasters of GTA 4 and RDR1.