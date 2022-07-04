Rockstar insider claims GTA 4 & RDR1 remasters were scrapped

David Purcell . 1 day ago

Rockstar Games were reportedly planning remaster versions for iconic games Grand Theft Auto 4 and Red Dead Redemption, but reports have claimed the projects have been scrapped.

GTA IV was released back in 2008, with the original Red Dead game coming out two years later – meaning any remaster would bring back games from over a decade ago.

There has been strong speculation surrounding the possibility, with one recent leak alleging the developers were eyeing up a Grand Theft Auto definitive edition with “Episodes from Liberty City” as DLC.

However, it appears those rumors have been laid to rest.

Rockstar Red Dead Redemption players are in need of good news.

GTA IV & Red Dead Redemption remasters scrapped

The latest development comes from a prominent member of the leak community and a report by Kotaku.

An insider has since given information to Rockstar leaker Tez2, who tweeted: “As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.

“The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.”

In a follow-up tweet, TezFunz2 also revealed that the remasters had not entered production. Rather, they were planned to begin development after the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, depending on how those titles were received.

“The decision to greenlight more depended on the initial reception of the Trilogy,” the insider revealed.

GTA 4 and RDR remakes could happen after GTA 6

On July 5, Kotaku published an article confirming Tez2’s report, citing sources “with knowledge of Rockstar’s plans and future projects.”

According to Kotaku, Rockstar is focusing its attention on GTA 6, but that doesn’t mean that future remakes are not completely off the table. A source claimed that the remasters aren’t “out of scope” and could happen once GTA 6 ships.

Official sources have not confirmed this report, but it will be interesting to see how development on GTA 6 progresses and if we ever do end up getting those remasters.

Back in May, it was reported that Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two has a number of games in the pipeline for the financial years of 2023, 2024, and 2025.

With that said, this leak would suggest two of the biggest possible remakes will not be included in those plans.