Rockstar insider predicts GTA 6 reveal imminent with “community update”

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A prominent Rockstar Games insider believes that GTA 6’s official reveal could be happening very soon as fans grow impatient for a release date.

GTA 6 is already one of the most anticipated games of all time and despite early footage of the installment leaking in a major hack, Rockstar has remained mum on its details, not even officially revealing its name.

While Rockstar has said they want GTA 6 to defy all expectations and set new benchmarks for entertainment, this has only further fueled fans’ desires for the company to show off a trailer or some official photo.

Now, that time might finally be coming soon according to insider Tez2, who has made an “educated guess” on when Rockstar will reveal the game.

Rockstar Games Could GTA 6 finally be announced soon?

Rockstar insider says GTA 6 reveal could be very soon

In a post on GTAForums, Tez2 discussed the new GTA Online update, Heist Challenge, and GTA+ event, but also suggested there will be more on the table.

“I know this isn’t related to GTA 6, but I like to speculate, that Rockstar could announce the info in a sort of ‘community update,’” he said.

Tez2 has made numerous remarks about GTA 6’s possible reveal before, with the Halloween event where UFOs invaded the skies of GTA Online.

“We may receive a tweet like this one from Rockstar, except the newspaper may have a small extra section below suggesting tropical storms in two days or something like that. Thus, hinting at GTA 6’s announcement,” he suggested back in August.

As such, it seems like the leaker is holding onto this theory about Rockstar announcing the game in some sort of blog or social media post.

It’s also important to note that Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, is holding its next investor call on November 7th, so if GTA 6 is going to be revealed, there’s a good chance it’s before then.