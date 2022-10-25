Rockstar just planted a secret clue for GTA Online Heist Challenge 2022

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

GTA Online’s next Heist Challenge looks to be in the works after a secret clue planted by Rockstar Games has been unearthed.

Heists are special missions in GTA 5 that task players with completing a series of stages in order to obtain a grand prize.

Heist Challenges, however, bring the community together to steal an enormous amount over a period of 7 days. For example, in 2020, that amount was $100 billion in-game.

Grand Theft Auto V players started to get excited on October 25, following a post from popular Rockstar leaker Tez2.

GTA Online Heist Challenge clue found

The Twitter user found a reference to an upcoming Heist Challenge when digging into a Newswire page – the developers’ official news blog.

They tweeted: “Rockstar have updated the newswire to include references to #GTAOnline Heist Challenge 2022.”

The screenshot shows the code ‘heist-challenge-2022’ hinting that it could be on the way, sometime in the near future.

The Halloween update delivered a number of new vehicles and a brand-new Adversary mode, though fans are already turning their attention to what’s next in GTA Online.

While this discovery will certainly spark speculation about the next challenge, Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about the whole thing – at least, publicly.

The next weekly update lands on October 27, so all eyes will be on that content refresh for the big announcement. If it doesn’t get announced then, possibly the developers are waiting closer to the Winter update.