Rockstar Games insider teases imminent announcement as GTA 6 rumors intensify

A notable Rockstar Games insider is teasing a big announcement for a “new project” as players continue to wonder where GTA 6 is.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 is in development, but so far, the company has yet to disclose any information about the game officially.

That hasn’t stopped leaks and rumors about the game from spreading, however, and even Rockstar’s own employees have inadvertently spilled some beans about the long-awaited title’s production.

Now, insider Chris Klippel is claiming that something is on the way and an announcement from the company could be coming at any moment.

Is a GTA 6 trailer finally on the way?

On May 31, Klippel tweeted that Rockstar was in the process of preparing an announcement of some sort, sparking loads of speculation.

“I don’t know yet when, or what it will concern, but it would be ‘a new project,’” the journalist said. “It can happen relatively quickly.”

When pressed by fans about how it’s been rumored that GTA 6 was Rockstar’s only game in production, Klippel had a coy response.

Visiblement, une annonce se prépare. Je ne sais pas encore quand, ni ce que cela va concerner, mais ce serait « un nouveau projet ». Cela peut arriver relativement vite. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Gr0Sgxzdua — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) May 31, 2022

“Only game in production!?” he replied with a cold sweat emoji.

It will be interesting to see exactly what this announcement ends up entailing, but with a PlayStation State of Play slated for June 2, it’s possible the reveal could end up coming in just two days.

Seul jeu en production !? 😅 — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) May 31, 2022

Of course, take everything with a grain of salt, but if this claim ends up being accurate, GTA 6 or another big Rockstar reveal could be on the way very soon. And it’s about damn time!