7 games like GTA you should play in 2022

GTA 6 is starting to come screeching into view, but there’s still a long wait until we can return to Rockstar’s crime universe. Here are 7 games like GTA to keep you busy until that day comes.

The GTA 6 hype is getting stronger by the day, especially since the recent leaks suggested we’ll be returning to Vice City – Rockstar’s version of a crime-filled Miami. While GTA has had many imitators over the years, some of these have actually been stellar experiences in their own right.

Most games like GTA actually have their own unique gimmicks or gameplay systems that not only pay homage to Rockstar’s epic saga, but also do their own thing, and do it well. After all, GTA doesn’t have a monopoly on urban-based crime games. So here are 7 games like GTA that you should check out while waiting for GTA 6.

Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is a crime thriller with some similarities to GTA, but its main selling point is a Kung-Fu-themed fighting system that puts GTA’s flimsy punches to shame. This open-world adventure sees you beating up Triad gangsters and exploring the city at your leisure, it’s also become somewhat of a cult classic in recent years. Rumors of a sequel have been in the wind for a while now, we just hope they’re true.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 had a troubled release but the game is now blossoming into the superb open-world RPG we hoped it would be. While the tone and some gameplay elements are different, Cyberpunk 2077 often feels like a futuristic GTA. Those who want to indulge in some fast car chases, city exploration, and frantic gun fights should check the game out before GTA 6 arrives. It may be the closest thing to resembling next-gen GTA on current hardware.

Watch Dogs (1-3)

Watch Dogs is another series of games that sees you running around a modern city, shooting gangsters, stealing cars, and avoiding the authorities. The main difference between GTA and Ubisoft’s take on the genre is the Watch Dogs series’ emphasis on hacking objects to complete missions. The mechanic was quite basic in Watch Dogs 1, but by the third entry, has evolved into a slick system that works seamlessly with the driving and shooting gameplay.

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Red Dead series is set in the Old West and features more horses than cars, but the games are also made by Rockstar and contain various strands of GTA DNA. Be it heists, running from the law, or gang warfare, Red Dead is GTA on horseback and those who love one are likely to enjoy the other.

Both games also tend to influence the other, with ideas from GTA making it into Red Dead and vice versa. We look forward to seeing how GTA 6 uses systems not just implemented in GTA 5, but also from Red Dead Redemption 2.

Saints Row (series)

The Saints Row series has often been accused of being a GTA clone, but the franchise has morphed into its own thing, featuring its own brand of racing and third-person shooting mechanics. While the GTA universe often takes a satirical stab at real life, Saints Row takes a much more zany approach, making the whole city one big playground for fans of open-world games. It never quite reaches the same heights as Rockstar’s beloved series, but those who are looking for more games like GTA will adore Saints Row.

Just Cause (1-4)

Just Cause shares a lot of similarities to GTA in terms of commandeering vehicles and gunplay, the basic premise is similar. However, Just Cause is more focused on completing militaristic style missions in a warzone, rather than the urban environments we’re used to in GTA. Rather than a career criminal, you play as a mercenary whos usually been sent to disrupt a tyrannical regime by causing as much trouble as possible. Let the fun begin!

Yakuza (series)

The whole Yakuza saga is steadily being remade and remastered so a new generation of players can work their way through the long-running crime story that begins (chronologically) with Yakuza 0. The series also has various spin-offs and side games, but if you enjoy crime games then Yakuza is well worth a look. There are a lot of cut scenes to sit through, but each helps set the scene for an epic and violent adventure.

So, these seven games franchises should be enough to keep you busy until GTA 6 gets here.

