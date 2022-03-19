How to name your organization in GTA 5 & GTA Online

GTA Online has evolved significantly since it began, with organizations playing a key part in earning money. Here’s you can name your organization and stand out from the crowds of Los Santos.

There is so much to do within GTA Online but one of Rockstar’s best features, organizations, means you’ll be taking the game to a new level. Organizations are effectively gangs or clans that you can invite friends or random players to join, as you complete objectives and gain a tidy profit in the process.

Before your organization dominates any and all servers, you’ll need to decide on an awesome name that will be revered and feared.

Contents

How to start and name your organization in GTA 5 and GTA Online

Naming your organization is exciting but there are a few things to do before you brand your business. Getting your organization started is an easy task and can be achieved by following these steps:

Boot up GTA Online and join a multiplayer lobby Open up the in-game cellphone Click the phone’s web browser Click the Dynasty8 website Choose a building for your organization’s base Name your organization

Keep in mind that your base will fluctuate in price depending on what aesthetic choices and extras you decide on.

If you decide to rename your organization, don’t worry, because you can do this down the line too.

How to rename your organization in GTA 5 and GTA Online

Had a change of heart regarding your organization’s name? That’s okay as you can rename it within a few easy steps:

Boot up GTA Online and join a multiplayer lobby Open up the in-game cellphone Click the phone’s web browser Click the Dynasty8 website Find and click your organization Click the Renovate option and rename your organization

You’ll need an additional $250,000 if you wish to rename your organization, so be sure to have enough funds before you choose to do it.

And there you have it. You’re ready to take over the GTA Online servers. If you’re interested in expanding your GTA 5 journey, here are some more guides to help:

