Rockstar Games co-founder explains why he left before GTA 5 & GTA Online success

Rockstar Games co-founder Jamie King explained in an interview why he left the company following the immense success of the Grand Theft Auto series.

Jamie King is one of the four co-founders of Rockstar Games, the developers who are primarily known for the Grand Theft Auto series – which has become a worldwide phenomenon.

Jamie left Rockstar Games in 2006, but details about his departure weren’t made public.

However, 15 years after leaving the company, the co-founder has finally explained the reasoning behind his exit from the company ahead of some monumental success.

The Rockstar co-founder sat down for an interview with Spanish Grand Theft Auto content creator killaz. During the interview, King was asked about the creation of Rockstar Games, and taking gaming to the next level.

At the end of the interview, Killaz asked Jamie why he departed from Rockstar. “I left because I thought the situation was one-way, and the situation was actually a different way,” said King. “The way I found out, I was just like ‘I don’t want to do this anymore.’ Just took all the fight, just took all the excitement out for me.”

The co-founder continued: “I was sat with [Sam Houser] and I was like I don’t want to do it. I just don’t want to do it. At that point, we’d been working seven days a week, and I was sacrificing everything for it. I just felt like life is too short and there are other things I want to do. It was personal but I understood the terrain I was in, and if I didn’t like it I had to be the one that moves on.”

Despite leaving Rockstar Games in 2006, Jamie King was an instrumental part of the company’s success with San Andreas, Vice City, and games outside the GTA franchise.

During his time, the co-founder paved the way for developers to take their games to the next level, which is evidently shown in each title that Rockstar releases.