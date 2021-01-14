Logo
GTA

GTA Online update patch notes: Toreador, Manchez Scout, and huge discounts

Published: 14/Jan/2021 15:31

by Alex Garton
Toreador car GTA Oline
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

It’s that time of the week again and as always Rockstar Games have shipped out another GTA Online update. From a new podium vehicle to exclusive log-in unlocks, there’s plenty to get excited about in this week’s patch.

Rockstar’s weekly updates to GTA Online alongside major additions such as the Cayo Perico Heist ensure players always have something to look forward to. Not a week goes by without new discounts, cars to buy, or exclusive log-in rewards to claim.

This week is no different, with leaker TezFunz2 revealing exactly what’s being added in the January 14 patch. Without further ado, let’s jump into the update and see what Rockstar has in store for us this week.

GTA Online update patch notes: January 14

Toreador

Toreador on GTA Online
Rockstar Games
The Toreador is this week’s podium vehicle.

The Toreador will be added to the GTA Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel rewards in this week’s update.

Manufactured by Pegassi, the Toreador would usually set you back around $3.6 million from Warstocks Cache & Carry. However, a spin of the lucky wheel this week may just bag you the exquisite vehicle completely free of charge.

Manchez Scout

Manchez Scout bike GTA
Rockstar Games
The Manchez Scout is now available to purchase.

Alongside the new podium vehicle, the Manchez Scout is now available to purchase from Warstocks Cache & Carry for $225,000.

This military motorcycle can be found in various locations across Cayo Perico. So, it’s great that players can finally pick up one for themselves.

Discounts and offers

Buzzard attack chopper GTA
Rockstar Games
The price of the Buzzard Attack Chopper has been cut by 40% this week.
  • 25% off Kosatka Upgrades – Sonar Station ($900,000), Guided Missles ($1,425,000), Moon Pool Vehicles (S>$1,361,250 – A>$1,158,750), Weapon Workshop ($262,500)
  • 30% off – Coquette D10 ($1,057,000)
  • 40% off – Buzzard ($1,050,000), Reaper ($957,000), Sea Sparrow ($1,089,000)

Featured Races, login bonuses, and cash boosts

This week’s Premium Race will be Art to Art, with the Time Trial changed to Route 68 and the RC Time Trial set as Cemetary.

As well as this, players can look forward to claiming the Shark Camo livery for Toreador and the Pegassi Aged Tee as log in unlocks.

Finally, Rockstar have enabled double cash and RP rewards on Survivals so make the most of it while it lasts.

Overwatch

Overwatch Zenyatta skin concept brings him into the real world

Published: 14/Jan/2021 13:44

by Lauren Bergin
Lockdown Zenyatta Skin Concept Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Zenyatta

While Zenyatta is a pretty polarizing champion, a lot of Overwatch players have experimented with creating fun skin concepts for the omnic monk. This one brings him a little closer to the real world. 

It’s safe to say that if you like Zenyatta, you really like him, but if you dislike him you hate him. The Overwatch hero is a particularly divisive Support, as some players see him as more of a DPS due to his ability to one shot squishier champions.

Despite this, the omnic’s unique design has inspired many a skin concept. We’ve seen everything from Snow Day Zenyatta to the robotic hero transformed into a billiards pro.

This skin concept though brings Zenyatta into our modern day world yet again by putting him in a position we’re all in right now.

Zenyatta may be divisive, but this skin is pretty relatable!

Fan creates fun Lockdown Zenyatta concept

A skin concept created by Reddit user abtr0n brings Zenyatta into the modern world. Entitled “Experience Nothingness. Lockdown Zen skin,” the concept has over 16k upvotes at the time of writing.

This obviously refers to current travel restrictions, which have left many a person all across the globe sitting at home pondering what they should be doing.

Seen sporting a pair of pyjama style trousers and fuzzy slippers, Zenyatta is clearly practicing his buddhist-esque religion at home.

He’s accompanied by a cute little sleepy kitten that’s perched on his lap, as well as a whole host of household items floating around him, including a mobile phone, TV remote, console controller, various snacks and a book.

Experience Nothingness. Lockdown Zen skin. from r/Overwatch

Relatable content

Fans are obsessed with this fun Zenyatta design because it’s relatable to so many of us.

One player writes that they “don’t usually pay money for skins but I would for this” because of how well designed and fun the idea is.

The top commenter has inspired a thread by asking players to “imagine this in game,” which has led to respondents picturing “Zen throwing slippers at enemies.”

A final hilarious comment made reference to the indestructibility of 90s and 2000s Nokia mobile phones, writing “if that phone was a Nokia, I’ll tell you from now zen is gonna be 1-shotting any tank.”

So sure the world might look a little claustrophobic at the moment, but Zenyatta’s feeling it too. It would be cool to see this skin in game, or even a line of skins which donate any funds raised to an associated charity. For now though, try and channel some Iris style inner peace: we can do it!