GTA Online players show Rockstar the character changes they want in GTA 6

GTA Online is all about creativity and how you can be any kind of character you want, but players are expecting to see more customization in GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto has made its mark on the gaming industry as having one of the most immersive and tailor-made online experiences.

At the root of this is players’ ability to play the game however they want. But, some are saying that they aren’t quite able to look how they want.

For the game’s next installment, GTA 6, fans of the franchise are wanting Rockstar to give them more options for how they can build their character, starting with body type.

GTA players want more character customization in GTA 6

In GTA Online, players have loads of options for what kinds of cars they own, clothes they wear, and even tattoos they can get.

However, some fans have pointed out that there are far fewer options when it comes to the height and weight of your character, limiting the true customization process.

In a thread posted to the GTA subreddit, NotASynth499 begged the question, “You know what would had been great? Being able to pick different body types.”

The post has since blown up, receiving over 7,200 upvotes and inspiring the community to imagine what could be coming in GTA 6.

Many in the comments have agreed with the assessment the author made, and believe that more really could be on the way in the franchise’s next installment.

One in the comments wrote, “Considering Red Dead Online has this, I’m sure we’ll see this in the next game. The multiplayer in open-world Rockstar games seem to keep expanding and building off each other, so I’m hoping they bring over the better character creation of Red Dead Online.”

Others see this as a way to live out what they’ve always wanted to be online, or even just to make their character more like the real thing. “Yes! I would like to be fat and rich. In-game I am only rich, in real life, I am only fat, would like to combine those even in the game :D”

It’s clear that fans want more of what other Rockstar titles like Red Dead have brought to the table in terms of character changes. With Rockstar’s boss promising to give players “what they want” in the next installment, perhaps there’s hope out there for those in the comments of this thread.