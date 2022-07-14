GTA Online players can make money fast with new Payphone Hits rewards

Philip Trahan . 2 hours ago

For brand new or returning players, one of the top priorities early on in GTA Online is making money.

Whether it’s buying expensive vehicles or purchasing certain pieces of properties like apartments and offices, GTA Online players need money.

Thankfully, Rockstar announced a new event that should help players make money fast using Payphone Hits missions, as well as earn more rewards through Inch by Inch.

Make money fast through Payphone Hits

On July 14, 2022, Rockstar Games announced via their official Twitter account that players could earn 2x the rewards through Payphone Hits and 3x the rewards through Inch by Inch.

Additionally, players who complete three Payphone Hits missions receive $100,000 upon completion.

This special event is only available through July 25, so players only have a limited amount of time to take advantage of these boosted rewards.

For those who may not know, Payphone Hits were added to GTA Online as part of The Contract update, which saw the return of GTA V’s Franklin Clinton.

Rockstar Games Franklin made his return in GTA Online as part of The Contract update, which introduced Payphone Hits.

By completing Payphone Hits, players can earn $15,000 plus an additional $70,000 if bonus objectives are met during a mission.

As for Inch by Inch, it’s a PvP online mode where two teams of players try to deliver a package across enemy lines. Whichever team has the most points when time runs out wins money and RP.

Ultimately, both modes are great ways to earn some extra cash during this event, it just depends on how one enjoys playing GTA Online.

Provided players have a group of friends that enjoy PvP content, Inch by Inch could be the way to go.

However, if players want to focus on a more single-player-focused approach completing Payphone Hits could provide the best experience.

Regardless of how players decide to spend their time during this event, those in need of a bit of extra cash should make sure to take advantage of this event before it ends on July 25.