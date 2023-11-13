GTA 6 will reportedly release “episodic” single-player DLC expansions

The first GTA 6 trailer will finally be revealed in December and as players await their first official look at the game, new leaks have surfaced about how Rockstar will support VI post-launch.

Rockstar Games shocked the world in November by announcing that GTA 6 will be unveiled later this year, confirming months of speculation and numerous rumors.

Although gameplay leaks have already revealed a trove of gameplay details, the existence of a female protagonist and a return to Vice City, GTA 6’s DLC plans remain a bit of a mystery, until now.

Unlike GTA 4, Rockstar didn’t release any DLC for GTA 5 and instead poured resources into creating new content for GTA Online, but that doesn’t seem to be the plan for VI according to a well-known reliable insider.

The first GTA 6 trailer is finally coming in December.

GTA VI leak reveals huge “episodic” expansion content plans

In a new post on GTA Forums, notable Rockstar Games insider and leaker Tez2 join in on a discussion about Grand Theft Auto 6 having single-player DLC with some interesting remarks.

“A SP DLC was considered for every title since GTA IV. Except, GTAV & RDR2 were never followed through due to the focus on online and work already starting on the next title,” Tez explained.

He then turned his attention towards anti-crunch measures – something first reported on by Jason Schreier and how Rockstar had reevaluated how it develops its games.

According to the report, GTA 6 would start out with a moderately sized release (by Rockstar’s standards) and then expanded over time. Tez added to this, explaining how Rockstar could be implementing this strategy.

“It’s more of episodic content, aka expansions, than a singular SP DLC. They can do them yearly or biyearly. Which would help reduce crunch,” the insider noted.

GTA Forums Tez2 says GTA 6 will feature “episodic content.”

This could mean that GTA 6’s story campaign keeps getting new additions and missions over time, making the single-player more of a live service game in addition to the GTA Online components.

Of course, until Rockstar confirms anything, take these claims with a grain of salt and a pinch of pepper, but we may not have long to find out if this content plan is real.

Expect a lot more GTA 6 news and updates in December once the reveal trailer goes live and be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

