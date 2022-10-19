GTA 6 reveal teased by Sony and everybody’s freaking out

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Sony may have teased a GTA 6 announcement next week with hints at a modern Vice City setting.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated new game release, for the simple fact that no one knows when it is even coming.

For years GTA fans and insiders have been nibbling at morsels of leaks, rumors, and theories about what the sixth game might look like and when it would drop.

While there is still no official confirmation about the status of GTA 6, fans believe that they may have gotten their best hint yet as to when more news will drop.

Sony teases possible GTA 6 announcement & Vice City connection

On October 18, Sony posted a TikTok showing the “most iconic intro songs on your PS2” with the GTA San Andreas intro screen.

Naturally, this compelled commenters to pitch their favorites for the most iconic intro songs, with Kingdom Hearts, Sly Cooper, and Metal Gear all getting shout outs.

However, one commenter asked for the introduction to the game previous to San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Sony cryptically answered “20th anniversary is coming up too 👀”, prompting wild speculation from the GTA 6 community.

Twitter: GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS

Given the rumors that GTA 6 could take players back to Vice City, an announcement coming on the 20th anniversary of the original GTA: Vice City’s release of October 29 would make sense.

Of course, nothing official is confirmed yet, but many fans are hopeful that those eye emojis mean that Sony knows something we don’t about the future of the Grand Theft Auto series.