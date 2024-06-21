GTA Online players have simple tricks for “pointless” Lester abilities that got missed after a decade

GTA Online players have got some pretty killer tips to get around things that would usually be fixed by Lester’s abilities as some believe they are “pointless” after a decade.

Even though Rockstar has added plenty of businesses, new heists, fresh vehicles, and other things to GTA Online, many of the main features and abilities have remained the same over the last decade.

If you find yourself in a pinch with the police or another rival crew, good old Uncle Lester is typically the way to go. A quick call, and an even quicker dip into your bank account, and you’ll be able to cool the heat down just a bit.

However, some players believe the abilities that Lester has are “pointless” at this point in the game, and are going their own way without his help.

“Lester’s abilities are pointless. I thought that the ability to lose wanted level by calling Lester was a neat feature… Until I realized that you can’t use the ability 95% of the time,” one Redditor said, searching for tips on how to quickly escape the police after all these years.

“I use the sewer tunnel from the Vangelico heist in story mode. They’ll never follow you down there,” one fan answered. “You can buy a scuba suit from Amm-U-Nation so you can breathe unlimited underwater,” another added.

Losing the police in GTA Online can be tricky, even after all these years.

One fan suggested putting on a mask to lower your wanted level by one star instantly, which surprised some other players after all these years.

“You’re telling me I’ve played this game for many years and only now found out changing to a mask drops a star?” one said.

“It’s crazy how this game has been out 11 years and there’s still things I had absolutely no idea about. That’s crazy,” another added. “Almost 10k hours across 3 console generations and I’m just now finding this out?” another chimed in.

There will be plenty of other changes coming to GTA Online in the Bottom Dollar Bounties update, but don’t count on Lester getting much of an update anytime soon.

